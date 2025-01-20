Arsenal 2-2 Aston Villa - the fans' verdict

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts after Saturday's Premier League game between Arsenal and Aston Villa.

Here are some of your comments:

Arsenal fans:

Pauline: Arsenal are not been led by the right manager - Arteta needs to be gone at the end of the season. Unfortunately Arsenal will win nothing under him this season. Extremely disappointing. Liverpool would never give up a two goal lead, they fight right to the end. Arsenal don't do this.

Matteo: Same story... Not enough movement up front, combined with not enough determination to run forward and a reluctance to take shooting opportunities! Defence almost perfect, but not quite. Outstanding Martinelli, Trossard and Lewis -Skelly. It not over yet, but worrying!

Martin: William Saliba was definitely missed. Such poor character to lose a 2-0 lead, and we need to cut Thomas Partey loose. I didn't think Havertz handballed, looked like it hit his stomach, but still we shouldn't have been in that position, and it makes the league more difficult now.

Dan: Sadly, like last season, I think that was the game to lose us the title, given how good Liverpool are right now. I, like many others, am really losing patience with Arteta. In just over five years, he's only won one FA Cup, which was with a squad mainly built by Emery and Wenger! It's simply not good enough. I think we'll only keep him if we somehow win the Champions League.

Aston Villa fans:

Samuel: The greatest improvement that Emery has made in his time at Villa is the unbelievable mentality this team has. Even when we're 2-0 down at the Emirates, and not playing particularly well, we don't give up and get things done!

Ian: Good all round performance and I think if we were a bit more positive we could have sneaked it. Showed great character to come back from two down but I think it was a fair result against a good side in Arsenal. Hopefully we get the right result in Monaco and when we get some of the injured players back and perhaps one or two additions in transfer window we can look forward to good second half of the season. Keep the faith!

Paul: Battling performance against the tide of Arsenal pressure. At 2-0 we were dead and buried but Unai changed tactics, went on the attack and in the end we could have won it when Bogarde should have put his foot through it. Immense team performance and Monaco here we come!

Steve: Backs to the wall for the larger parts of the opening 60 minutes before Tielemans got us back in the game. Watkins loves scoring against Arsenal and all Villains are delighted he extended that record with the equaliser. Cash exposed for both opening goals and it remains an area of defensive concern for Unai Emery.