Arsenal 2-0 PSG: Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka deliver again as Gunners ease to Champions League win

Kai Havertz opened the scoring for Arsenal (Getty Images)

Arsenal picked up their first Champions League win of the season as they beat PSG 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners began their European campaign with a goalless draw away to Atalanta and backed it up in north London thanks to goals from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka, with Mikel Arteta’s side already firmly on course for the knockout stages.

Havertz headed home inside 20 minutes as he scored for the sixth consecutive home match, before Saka’s free-kick from out wide evaded everyone in the box and beat Gianluigi Donnarumma to double the lead.

It was not a particularly thrilling second-half, with Arsenal content to sit back and let PSG have the ball, while limiting the visitors to very little in the way of clear-cut chances.

The Gunners eased towards the finish line, while a debut for Mikel Merino further capped a successful night for the hhosts.

The focus in Europe for Arsenal now shifts to Shakhtar Donetsk’s visit to London later this month, before two potentially tricky away trips to Inter Milan and Sporting.

