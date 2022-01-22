Arnold Schwarzenegger Involved in Four-Car Crash in Los Angeles

Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-car collision Friday in Los Angeles that left at least one person injured.

The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Sunset Boulevard at Allenford Avenue in Brentwood, CBS Los Angeles reported.

According to the TV station, Schwarzenegger was driving a GMC Yukon SUV when it collided with a red Prius. The actor and former California governor’s vehicle “rolled up onto the top of the Prius and continued to roll,” before hitting a Porsche Cayenne and another vehicle that were waiting at a stoplight.

Paramedics responded and a woman driving the Prius was taken to the hospital. Her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

TMZ posted photos of Schwarzenegger standing outside his Black SUV and talking with the other drivers. The website said he was not injured. One photo showed the Yukon tilting to the side and resting on top of the Prius.

The cause of the collision is in under investigation.