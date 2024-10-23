Arne Slot: ‘Records are nice but trophies are nicer’ as Darwin Núñez goal maintains Liverpool’s perfect UCL start

Liverpool made it three wins from three to continue their 100% record in the Champions League with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over RB Leipzig, thanks to a first-half tap-in from Darwin Nunez.

The win not only keeps Arne Slot’s side in a strong position in the new revamped Champions League format having gained maximum points in the opening three matches but also marks a historic milestone for Liverpool. For the first time in their history, the Reds have won 11 of their opening 12 games of a season, including six consecutive away wins.

Nunez, called into the starting lineup to replace the injured Diogo Jota, delivered the decisive moment of the match in the 27th minute when he tapped in from close range. The Uruguayan almost doubled Liverpool’s lead shortly after, forcing a strong save from Leipzig goalkeeper Péter Gulácsi.

Nunez was involved in a controversial decision in the 38th minute when he went down in the penalty area under a challenge from Leipzig captain Willi Orban. Despite replays suggesting there was contact, Swiss referee Sandro Scharer saw no foul, and VAR did not intervene, leaving Liverpool without a penalty that could have made the game more comfortable.

After the match, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot praised Nunez’s performance while highlighting the overall team effort behind the win.

He said: “I’m always happy when we score a goal, and I’m not that much into who scores it. It’s always good to see all of our players contributing, and in the lead-up to the goal, Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah were just as important as Darwin.

“What I liked from Darwin was that he was strong, comfortable on the ball, kept possession well, and fought hard defensively. He made it a really difficult game for Leipzig’s centre-backs. And for him, scoring is always nice.”

Reflecting on the record-breaking start to the season, Slot added: “Yeah, I think I said it before with the others, not that we had that many records, but we did a few records that I should, we should, be proud of because so many great teams have worn this shirt, and so many great managers have been at this club.

“So, if you can achieve something that hasn’t been achieved before it is almost impossible at a big club like this and to achieve it is always nice. But I said it also about the other records, records are nice but there is something else that is more nice than records and we both know what I mean, I think that’s trophies.”