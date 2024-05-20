Arne Slot: Liverpool officially confirm new manager after Jurgen Klopp exit

Arne Slot has been officially announced as Liverpool’s next manager.

The Reds last month agreed a £9.4million compensation package with Feyenoord to appoint the Dutchman, 45, for Jurgen Klopp’s departure at the end of the season.

Klopp announced his surprise decision to quit Anfield in January and multiple names were linked with the 56-year-old’s job in recent weeks.

After Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso decided to stay with the unbeaten Bundesliga champions, Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim and Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi were linked before Slot emerged as the clear frontrunner.

Slot was quickly personally endorsed by Klopp after publicly declaring his interest in the job, before he confirmed ahead of the final weekend of the season that he was joining Liverpool. He will formally take up the role on June 1, subject to a work permit.

He will be joined by assistant coach Sipke Hulshoff as well as head of performance Ruben Peeters and analyst Etienne Reijnen but reports suggest his former assistant Marino Pusic, now the boss of Shakhtar Donetsk, has turned down the chance to join him.