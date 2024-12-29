Arne Slot’s Liverpool Cruise Past West Ham United

Liverpool Extend Premier League Lead with Dominant Win Over West Ham

Liverpool’s irresistible form continued as they dismantled West Ham United at the London Stadium, extending their lead at the top of the Premier League table to eight points. A masterclass of attacking football from Arne Slot’s side left the Hammers utterly outclassed, highlighting the gulf in quality between the teams.

Analysing the Key Stats

Expected Goals (xG): Liverpool’s xG was an impressive 2.92, showcasing their ability to create high-quality chances, while West Ham’s xG stood at a meagre 0.32. Shots on Target: Liverpool managed 13 shots on target from a total of 22, in stark contrast to West Ham’s zero shots on target. Big Chances Created: Liverpool carved out six big chances during the game, while West Ham could only muster one. Big Chances Missed: Despite their dominance, Liverpool missed four big chances, highlighting room for improvement in clinical finishing. Accurate Passes: Liverpool’s precision in possession was evident with 470 accurate passes at an 88% success rate compared to West Ham’s 382 at 85%. Fouls Committed: Liverpool’s disciplined approach saw them commit only seven fouls, while West Ham were whistled for 10. Individual Brilliance: Mohamed Salah’s dazzling run from inside his own half to set up Diogo Jota’s goal was a standout moment, showcasing his exceptional quality.

A First-Half Masterclass

Liverpool’s relentless attack overwhelmed West Ham early on. Luis Díaz opened the scoring on the half-hour mark with a powerful finish after his own pass ricocheted fortuitously off Vladimir Coufal. Just ten minutes later, Cody Gakpo doubled the lead, capitalising on Mohamed Salah’s mesmerising footwork. Salah added the third just before halftime, taking his season’s tally to 20 goals with a clinical low drive.

London, England, 29th December 2024. Diogo Jota of Liverpool scores to make it 5-0 during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London.

A Dominant Second Half

Any hopes West Ham harboured for a comeback were extinguished shortly after the break. Trent Alexander-Arnold’s long-range effort deflected off Max Kilman, leaving Alphonse Areola helpless. Liverpool’s substitutes piled on the misery for the hosts, with Diogo Jota rounding off the scoring after Salah’s incredible solo run.

Liverpool’s Title Aspirations

Arne Slot’s team exudes an aura of invincibility, delivering dominant performances week after week. Their fluidity and attacking prowess make them a nightmare for any opponent. With rivals Arsenal and Chelsea struggling for consistency, Liverpool appear poised for their first Premier League title since 2020. Even the exceptional form of Nottingham Forest seems unlikely to derail this juggernaut.

Liverpool FC Head Coach Arne Slot sits in the dug out West Ham United v Liverpool F.C, Premier League

While the road to May is often unpredictable, Liverpool’s current momentum and depth suggest they will take some stopping. If their imperious form continues, Slot could well cap his debut season at Anfield with silverware.