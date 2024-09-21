Arne Slot discusses new Liverpool move for Martin Zubimendi after failed summer transfer

Arne Slot has insisted Liverpool have “moved on” from Martin Zubimendi after claims that the midfielder regretted his decision not to join the club.

Reports in Spain say Zubimendi is having second thoughts about his decision to stay at Real Sociedad after the Reds had lined up a £51million summer switch.

But Slot talked up Ryan Gravenberch who has been the main beneficiary of the deal not going through.

“If you’ve noticed it is not that much of one holding midfielder, it is a bit more two,” Slot said.

“And one of those two can be a bit more attacking and I think the player you mentioned [Zubimendi] could have fitted in one of those two roles and Ryan [Gravenberch] can fit in both roles like Curtis [Jones] can, [Alexis] Mac Allister can and Wataru [Endo] can.

Ryan Gravenberch has started every game under new Liverpool boss Arne Slot so far this season (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

“There is no point talking about Zubimendi anymore because he stayed with Real Sociedad and we’ve moved on and we are really happy with Ryan.”

Gravenberch has started every game under Slot so far this season and has impressed with his form.

“You see a Ryan who is full of confidence and that comes normally with good performances and trusting your teammates and knowing that you can do what you have to at that level,” Slot added.

“I wouldn’t say I am surprised because he’s Dutch, I’m Dutch, so I saw him playing at Ajax when he came up into the first team.

“Everybody saw back then what a special talent he was and probably for that reason he went to two amazing clubs, Bayern Munich and Liverpool.

“You can only go to these clubs if they see you have a lot of quality. Then it is up to us to make sure we get the best out of him and that is not only down to what we, as a training staff, do but also he is the most important for that.”