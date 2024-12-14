Army-Navy football history: All-time series record between Midshipmen, Black Knights

Navy won the battle for the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy on Saturday over Army.

The Midshipmen earned a 31-13 victory over the No. 18 Black Knights to earn the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy. Army (9-3) won the season's series among the three military academies Army, Navy and Air Force, including Saturday's win against the Black Knights (11-2)

Army defeated the Falcons 20-3 on Nov. 2, and the Midshipmen defeated Air Force 34-7 on Oct. 5. That meant the winner of Saturday's game went 2-0 this season against the other two service academies and finished on top this season. The Midshipmen captured this season's trophy after the Black Knights won it last season.

The game was the standalone college football game of the week at 3 p.m. ET at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, home of the NFL's Washington Commanders franchise. Saturday was the 125th meeting between the programs.

Here's a look at the series history between Army and Navy football:

Army-Navy football history

Saturday was the 125th meeting between the programs. Since 1930, the game has been an annual staple on both teams' calendars. Since 2009, it has been held on the second Saturday of December, following the weekend of conference championship games.

Traditionally, the game has been played in Philadelphia; however, this season, it was held at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, the home of the Washington Commanders. The two teams also squared off at this stadium, then-called FedEx Field, in 2011.

The game will be played at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore in 2025, MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey in 2026, and Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia in 2027.

Army record vs Navy

Series record: Navy leads 63-55-7

Army's last win: 2023 (17-11 in Foxborough)

Navy's last win: 2024 (31-13 in Landover)

The first matchup between Army and Navy occurred on Nov. 29, 1890, with the Midshipmen winning 24-0 in West Point, New York. Army won 32-16 the following season on Nov. 28, 1891 32-16, in Annapolis, Maryland.

Army had won six of the previous 10 matchups between the rivals. The Black Knights had won the last two games before Saturday, including a 17-11 win last season on Dec. 9, 2023, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Army entered the game looking for its second three-game winning streak in the previous decade of the series. It had won three in a row between 2016-18.

The Black Knights' longest win streak in the series was five between 1927 and 1933. The Midshipmen had a more dominant stretch, winning 14 in a row between 2002 and 2015. Army's biggest win was a 38-0 win in 1949, while Navy's most significant win was a 51-0 victory in 1973.

Army vs Navy recent football games

Here's a look at the 10 most recent games between Army and Navy. The full list can be found here.

Dec. 14, 2024 (Landover, Maryland): Navy 31, Army 13

Dec. 9, 2023 (Foxborough, Massachusetts): Army 17, Navy 11

Dec. 10, 2022 (Philadelphia): Army 20, Navy 17

Dec. 11, 2021 (East Rutherford, New Jersey): Navy 17, Army 13

Dec. 12, 2020 (West Point, New York): Army 15, Navy 0

Dec. 14, 2019 (Philadelphia): Navy 31, Army 7

Dec. 8, 2018 (Philadelphia): Army 17, Navy 10

Dec 7, 2017 (Philadelphia): Army 14, Navy 13

Dec 10, 2016 (Baltimore): Army 21, Navy 17

Dec. 12, 2015 (Philadelphia): Navy 21, Army 17

