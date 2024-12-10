‘Armpit of America’: Jason Kelce Dragged for Insulting City on ESPN

Mitchell Leff

Jason Kelce was forced to backtrack when he called Arlington and Dallas, Texas the “b------e and armpit of America” on national TV.

The former Philadelphia Eagles center and Travis Kelce’s brother had ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown panel up in arms when he made the comments after a segment in which Mia Kimes, Dan Orlovsky, and Drew Carter, took part in an alt-cast of the Monday night game themed around The Simpsons.

In the animated segment, Kimes said the alt-cast was coming from the fictional town of Springfield which she described as “the armpit of America’s b---crack,” in a reference to the legendary cartoon.

When Scott Van Pelt brought attention back to AT&T stadium for real-world coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals-Dallas Cowboys game, he said that they were back “in the state of Texas, Arlington, Dallas…”

Then Kelce’s “D’oh!” moment came when he chimed in with: “Also the b------e and armpit of America.”

By request, Jason Kelce's followup on Dallas, TX pic.twitter.com/SADXb3Cqu8 — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) December 10, 2024

The panel reacted with roars of horror, despite Kelce’s attempts to clarify that he was just joking. The former Eagles star spent 13 seasons at Philadelphia—arguably the most bitter rivals of the Dallas Cowboys.

“Guys, it was just a joke because of what Mina said!” Kelce insisted. “We’re having fun here,” Kelce protested. “I love Dallas. We got the cowboy hats.”

Some people on X couldn’t believe what they heard. “Jason Kelce called Dallas the b------e and armpit of America on live national television I’m crying, I love that man,” one user posted.

Another urged ESPN to “do better” saying: “Can’t believe you would let Jason Kelce go on live TV and call Dallas a ‘B------e Town’.”

A third added: “Jason Kelce calling Dallas the b------e of America live on ESPN wasn’t on my bingo card.”