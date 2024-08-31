Armando Broja joins Everton as Chelsea overhaul continued after deadline passed

Chelsea forward Armando Broja has joined Everton on loan for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old spent the second half of last season at Fulham but returned to Stamford Bridge this summer without having scored a goal for the Cottagers during his brief spell.

Monaco had been interested in the Albania international, while a clutch of Premier League clubs had considered a move earlier this summer.

Newly promoted Ipswich looked to have have won the race but the move collapsed due to a failed medical and talks could not be resurrected. The move to Goodison Park is believed to include an option to turn the deal into a permanent arrangement next summer for around £30m.

Broja is a graduate of the Chelsea academy and made his debut in 2020 before spending time on loan with Vitesse and Southampton. In total, he scored 3 goals in 38 appearances for his boyhood club.