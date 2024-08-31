Advertisement

Armando Broja joins Everton as Chelsea overhaul continued after deadline passed

jonathan gorrie
·1 min read

Chelsea forward Armando Broja has joined Everton on loan for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old spent the second half of last season at Fulham but returned to Stamford Bridge this summer without having scored a goal for the Cottagers during his brief spell.

Monaco had been interested in the Albania international, while a clutch of Premier League clubs had considered a move earlier this summer.

Newly promoted Ipswich looked to have have won the race but the move collapsed due to a failed medical and talks could not be resurrected. The move to Goodison Park is believed to include an option to turn the deal into a permanent arrangement next summer for around £30m.

Broja is a graduate of the Chelsea academy and made his debut in 2020 before spending time on loan with Vitesse and Southampton. In total, he scored 3 goals in 38 appearances for his boyhood club.

