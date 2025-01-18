Arkansas State beats Georgia State 85-59

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Joseph Pinion scored 14 points as Arkansas State beat Georgia State 85-59 on Saturday.

Pinion shot 5 for 10, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Red Wolves (14-5, 5-2 Sun Belt Conference). Taryn Todd scored 12 points and added six rebounds and five assists. Izaiyah Nelson had eight points and finished 4 of 8 from the floor.

The Panthers (7-12, 3-4) were led in scoring by Nicholas McMullen, who finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Cesare Edwards added 15 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for Georgia State. Jelani Hamilton also recorded 13 points and two steals.

Both teams play again on Thursday. Arkansas State hosts Appalachian State and Georgia State hosts Marshall.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press