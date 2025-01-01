Arizona State staffers hilariously interrupted Texas kicker Bert Auburn during his late-game warmups

.

The Texas Longhorns ultimately survived an epic rally from Arizona State in Wednesday's Peach Bowl, but their bid to win the game in regulation came up short after kicker Bert Auburn's miss from 38 yards.

Who knows: Maybe some gamesmanship from the ASU staff had a part in it.

As Auburn -- who had already missed an attempt from 48 yards -- was warming up on the sidelines for the kick, we could see as two ASU staffers cut in front of the Texas kicker. They looked back and seemingly apologized, but the interruption threw off Auburn's routine just enough.

Forget icing the kicker. ASU was doing this:

ASU’s Equipment Managers:



First Ballot HOF Knowers of Ball 🤌 pic.twitter.com/oG9Xm6Tu2c — Mike Sanford (@Coach_Sanford2) January 1, 2025

Despite the miss, Texas was able to close out the Peach Bowl win in double overtime. They'll take on the winner of Ohio State and Oregon in the Cotton Bowl.

