Arizona Coyotes recall Josh Doan, son of former longtime captain Shane Doan

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Coyotes have recalled forward Josh Doan, son of former longtime Arizona captain Shane Doan.

The 22-year-old from Scottsdale was recalled from the Tucson Roadrunners on Monday and is expected to make his NHL debut against Columbus on Tuesday.

Josh Doan grew up in the Phoenix area, where his dad spent 21 seasons with the Coyotes — most of those as captain. Shane Doan is currently serving as special advisor to Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving.

Josh Doan leads Tucson with 26 goals and 20 assists in 62 games. The Coyotes selected him with the 37th overall pick of the 2021 NHL draft out of Arizona State. He also played 98 games in the USHL.

