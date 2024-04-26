Arizona Cardinals pick Marvin Harrison Jr. in 1st round of 2024 NFL draft. What to know

The Arizona Cardinals selected Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. with the No. 4 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Harrison spent three seasons with the Buckeyes. Here’s everything you need to know about Harrison.

Marvin Harrison Jr. scouting report

Harrison is considered perhaps the best wide receiver to enter the draft in years. He’s blessed with size that makes him difficult to cover in tight areas, speed to get open, superb hands and excellent route-running. He also has a relentless work ethic that makes others around him better. He’s the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison Sr., and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he follows his father to Canton some day.

NFL.com compared him to CeeDee Lamb.

Marvin Harrison Jr. height, weight

Harrison is listed at 6-foot-4 and weighs in at 205 lbs. He attended St. Joseph's Prep (Pa.) and was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. is expected to be the first wide receiver selected in the 2024 NFL draft.

Marvin Harrison Jr. college stats

Across 38 games played with the Buckeyes, Harrison notched 155 catches totaling 2,613 yards with 31 TDs.

Marvin Harrison Jr. highlights

It was only a matter of time before Marvin Harrison Jr. got into the end zone, right?@MarvHarrisonJr x @OhioStateFB



📺: Big Ten Network pic.twitter.com/FSa29i9sPO — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 18, 2023

Harrison was a Heisman Trophy finalist despite playing in an offense that relied on him to do more than past Buckeyes receivers. He caught touchdown passes in his last eight games, including two apiece in three straight games vs. Wisconsin, Rutgers and Michigan State. Against Penn State, he had 11 catches for 162 yards and a score. He announced himself as a budding star in his first start as a freshman in the Rose Bowl when he had three touchdown catches in OSU’s comeback win over Utah.

Marvin Harrison Jr. NFL combine measurables

Harrison chose not to participate in any drills at the combine, even opting out of media interviews. He did the same at OSU’s pro day. That’s a reflection of the rare leverage he had as a top prospect.

