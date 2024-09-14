Argyle Liberty Christian football bounces back with statement victory over Decatur

Liberty Christian head coach Jason Witten wanted to see how his team would respond this week after a tough loss last week to UIL 5A state-ranked Texas High, its first setback after the team’s first-ever unbeaten (14-0) TAPPS Division II state title run a year ago.

The Warriors, for the second consecutive week, were facing another high-caliber UIL team. The Decatur Eagles, coming off back-to-back 4A Division II state semifinal appearances, presented another challenge for Coach Witten’s squad.

It did not take long for Coach Witten to get his answer, as Boise State pledge Quinton Brown raced 100 yards on the opening kickoff to jump-start Liberty Christian, which never trailed in rolling to a 49-21 victory over the Decatur Eagles Friday night at Warriors Stadium.

“That was huge for us,” said Coach Witten, the former Dallas Cowboys legend. “We wanted to start strong and set the tone.”

Brown credited his team’s blocking to allow him to get in the open field. “Great downfield blocks there,” noted Brown. “We wanted a quick start. We worked hard all week in practice. And we wanted to come back after last week’s loss.”

It was a big night for the Warrior offense.

Taking a 7-0 lead into the second quarter, senior Blake Brisker scored on a one-yard plunge less than a minute into the period. The TD was preceded by a diving 47-yard catch by San Diego State pledge Jaylon Hawkins.

A three-yard TD aerial from Quinn Murphy to Brady Janusek pushed the lead to 21-0 before Decatur could get any offense going.

Following a two-yard scoring run by the Eagles Abram Graham, the Warriors answered with a Chase Garnett 18-yard TD scamper -- on a fourth and one -- that was set up by a Janusek 14-yard run off a fake punt on fourth-and-two. “That was a planned play,” said Janusek. “We picked a great time to use it, and the lane just opened up for me.”

Graham hauled in a three-yard pass from quarterback Jed Ross with 12 seconds left before halftime for Decatur, as Liberty Christian took a 28-14 lead into the break.

Garnett rambled for a 22-yard third-quarter TD in which the drive was highlighted by a 36-yard Murphy to Hawkins pass completion.

Brown snared a 16-yard TD pass from Murphy with 0:35 left in the third period, and Brisker’s two-yard scoring run midway through the final period sealed the win for Liberty Christian.

Decatur’s Jamari Fletcher scored on a 12-yard TD run with just over two minutes remaining to close out the scoring.

“This was a nice bounce back win for us,” said Coach Witten. “All three phases of the game did well for us tonight. The offense was clicking, the defense made some big stops, and special teams with Brown’s kickoff return to start the game.”

Quinn Murphy, a junior and Baylor pledge, finished with 295 passing yards (26-36-0) and two TDs.

“Quinn is getting more and more comfortable in our offense,” said Coach Witten. “Great leadership skills and he utilizes his group of players.”

Murphy echoed those sentiments about increasingly getting more comfortable.

“The more reps I get with the guys, the better it feels,” said Murphy, who transferred from Austin Regents. “A lot of talent on this club and just allow the guys to make plays.”

Hawkins finished with a game-high 131 yards on seven catches, while Brown notched eight receptions for 89 yards. Janusek, an Oklahoma commit in baseball as an outfielder, finished with 49 yards on eight catches.

Senior running backs Chase Garnett and Blake Brisker each scored a pair of TDs on the ground. Garnett tallied 79 yards on just eight attempts, while Brisker added 78 yards on 15 carries.

Garnett, a South Florida pledge, did not start the game and entered late in the second period and gave the offense a boost.

“Chase has been banged up a bit,” said Coach Witten. “We wanted to ease him back into the game. He runs so hard and does not shy away from contact.”

Decatur, No. 4 in the Star-Telegram’s current 4A area rankings, was led by quarterback Jed Ross, who was 30 of 46 passing for 235 yards and a TD. Abram Graham had a pair of scores -- one rushing and one receiving, catching four passes for 44 yards and adding another 21 on the ground on 19 carries.

Chase Berg finished with eight catches for 98 yards to pace the receiving corps for the Eagles, while Cayden Forrest contributed 45 yards on nine catches.

Argyle Liberty Christian (2-1), following a bye week, returns to the gridiron with a Friday September 27 district contest visiting Trinity Christian Academy-Addison, a 7 pm start. Coach Witten said his team welcomes the bye week.

“We have some guys pretty banged up,” noted Witten. “So getting healthy is our number one priority over the break. These past two games was a great test for us, as we prepare for the rest of the season.”

Decatur (1-2) travels to Graham (3-4A DII) to conclude its non-district slate with a 7 pm Friday kickoff time. The Graham Steers (2-1) are No. 8 in the Star-Telegram’s current 4A area rankings. Graham knocked off Whitesboro, a week after a 35-21 setback to Springtown. The Steers opened the season with a 23-0 shutout of Midland Christian.