Argos QB Bethel-Thompson could miss CFL Eastern Final over Raptors blunder

Argos QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson could miss Sunday's Eastern Final against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. (Photo by John E. Sokolowski/Getty Images)

It appears the Toronto Argonauts may have somehow managed to sabotage their chances of winning this Sunday's CFL Eastern Final against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

McLeod Bethel-Thompson attended the Toronto Raptors game on Thursday, in part to promote this weekend's big game on TSN.

Seems harmless, no? It's just a QB and his baby at a basketball game. On Friday, however, it was reported that this seemingly harmless act may have some massive consequences.

Hearing @TorontoArgos QB MacLeod Bethel-Thompson has been sent home and is being held out of practice today because of attending the @Raptors game at his team’s request. It’s a violation of CFL Covid protocol, which states he must now quarantine 4 days. Game day is Sunday.#CFL — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) December 3, 2021

Bethel-Thompson, who was reportedly requested to go to the game by the Argos, violated the CFL's COVID-19 protocol and now must quarantine for four days. With his quarantine beginning on Friday, that means the QB must be in isolation until Tuesday, which would rule him out for this Sunday's tilt against the Ticats.

What was intended to be one MLSE team supporting another turned into a brutally careless mistake that could now render the Argos without their starting passer this week. The Argos or CFL have yet to comment on Bethel-Thompson's status for Sunday, but you better believe sports fans did.

The Argos situation with QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson summed up in GIF form pic.twitter.com/7EYEJBlf3d — 3DownNation (@3DownNation) December 3, 2021

This is laugh out loud hilarious https://t.co/oP7elDM2dI — Doug Smith: Raptors (@SmithRaps) December 3, 2021

The @Argos just emailed me and said because I have a ticket for Sunday there’s a chance I may have to play quarterback. Is that normal? — George Reinblatt (@georgereinblatt) December 3, 2021

Regardless of the outcome, people are going to be upset and calling it a fix.



He sits - #Argo fans complain the league wants a full house for the Grey Cup.



He plays -#TiCats fans will complain TSN wants the #Argos in the Grey Cup for Toronto ratings. #CFL — Spitzka (@Spitzka) December 3, 2021

Live look at Argos headquarters -- pic.twitter.com/rAqD2en25t — Arash Madani (@ArashMadani) December 3, 2021

In related news, Rider fans have started a Go Fund Me to rent a box for the entire Blue Bombers team at the Jets game tonight. https://t.co/p8Rat2SBkI — Not Rod Black (@notrodblack) December 3, 2021

With Bethel-Thompson sent home from Friday's practice, Antonio Pipkin received the starter's reps, according to David Morassutti of Sportsnet. Pipkin, who has thrown just 26 passes this season and has a career touchdown to interception ratio of 4:9, has just two days to practice with the first team and get up to speed for the Eastern Final.

Toronto went 3-1 in its season series against Hamilton this year, but it could be climbing an uphill battle without its top QB under centre.

