Argos QB Bethel-Thompson could miss CFL Eastern Final over Raptors blunder

Steven Psihogios
·3 min read
Argos QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson could miss Sunday's Eastern Final against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. (Photo by John E. Sokolowski/Getty Images)

It appears the Toronto Argonauts may have somehow managed to sabotage their chances of winning this Sunday's CFL Eastern Final against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

McLeod Bethel-Thompson attended the Toronto Raptors game on Thursday, in part to promote this weekend's big game on TSN.

Seems harmless, no? It's just a QB and his baby at a basketball game. On Friday, however, it was reported that this seemingly harmless act may have some massive consequences.

Bethel-Thompson, who was reportedly requested to go to the game by the Argos, violated the CFL's COVID-19 protocol and now must quarantine for four days. With his quarantine beginning on Friday, that means the QB must be in isolation until Tuesday, which would rule him out for this Sunday's tilt against the Ticats.

What was intended to be one MLSE team supporting another turned into a brutally careless mistake that could now render the Argos without their starting passer this week. The Argos or CFL have yet to comment on Bethel-Thompson's status for Sunday, but you better believe sports fans did. 

With Bethel-Thompson sent home from Friday's practice, Antonio Pipkin received the starter's reps, according to David Morassutti of Sportsnet. Pipkin, who has thrown just 26 passes this season and has a career touchdown to interception ratio of 4:9, has just two days to practice with the first team and get up to speed for the Eastern Final.

Toronto went 3-1 in its season series against Hamilton this year, but it could be climbing an uphill battle without its top QB under centre.

