Argonauts receiver Dejon Brissett named most valuable Canadian at Grey Cup

VANCOUVER — Toronto receiver Dejon Brissett was named the most valuable Canadian in the Argonauts' 41-24 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 111th Grey Cup on Sunday.

Brissett, from Mississauga, Ont., caught three passes for 45 yards and a touchdown at B.C. Place Stadium.

Toronto beat Winnipeg for the second time in three years after also winning the title in 2022.

The Bombers played in five straight Grey Cups but lost for the third consecutive year.

Grey Cup MVP Nick Arbuckle found Brissett on a 17-yard TD pass to put the Argos up 23-16 with 7:31 left in the fourth quarter.

The 28-year-old Brissett totalled 171 receiving yards and three TDs in six games in his fourth CFL season this year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2024.

The Canadian Press