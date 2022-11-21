Argonauts dethrone Blue Bombers to win 1st Grey Cup title since 2017

·5 min read
The Toronto Argonauts celebrate after beating the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 24-23 in the 109th Grey Cup on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium in Regina. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press - image credit)
The Toronto Argonauts celebrate after beating the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 24-23 in the 109th Grey Cup on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium in Regina. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press - image credit)

A.J. Ouellette's five-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter rallied the Toronto Argonauts to a stirring 24-23 upset of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 109th Grey Cup on Sunday night in Regina.

Ouellette's TD — his second of the game — came at 11:36 with Boris Bede's convert giving Toronto its slender advantage.

And it was backup Chad Kelly, the nephew of former NFL star Jim Kelly, who engineered the five-play, 36-yard drive with veteran McLeod Bethel-Thompson sidelined with an unspecified injury. Ouellette's touchdown was set up by Javon Leake's 44-yard punt return that put Toronto at the Winnipeg 31-yard line with 6:07 remaining.

On Winnipeg's next possession, linebacker Henoc Muamba intercepted Zach Collaros to put the Argos at the Winnipeg 43-yard line with 3:20 to play. But the Bombers stayed alive with Nick Hallett's block of Bede's 37-yard field goal that put the West Division team at its 29-yard line with two minutes to go.

Following Robbie Smith's second-down sack, Smith got to Collaros again on third down but was flagged for a facemask penalty, putting Winnipeg at its 41. The Bombers drove to the Toronto 40-yard line but Smith blocked Liegghio's 47-yard attempt, putting Toronto at its 14-yard line with 43 seconds remaining.

Toronto was then able to run the clock out.

Muamba was named both the most valuable player and most valuable Canadian of the Grey Cup.

The loss tarnished a record-setting effort by Winnipeg's Janarion Grant, who had a 102-yard punt return TD earlier in the fourth. It was the longest punt return in Grey Cup history.

Winnipeg was attempting to become the first CFL team to win three straight Grey Cups since Edmonton captured five consecutive titles (1978-82).

Toronto earned its first Grey Cup since 2017 and extended its win streak in the big game to seven straight.

"I tip my hat to Winnipeg. To be the best you've got to go through the best," said Argonauts defensive lineman Ja'Gared Davis, who was playing in his sixth consecutive Grey Cup game. "I've been in a lot of them."

"Just to be able to finish this game, they way we started all year. Going up and down, a roller-coast ride. To hang together, pull together and stay resilient. All three phases competed today. All three phases contributed and we're the Grey Cup champions."

The two teams squared off in the first Grey Cup game at the new Mosaic Stadium. The last time the contest was there was 2013 when the game was played in Mosaic Stadium at Taylor Field and the hometown Roughriders dispatched Hamilton 45-23 for the franchise's fourth and last championship.

The contest was played before an announced sellout of over 33,000 spectators although there were noticeable patches of empty seats throughout the venue.

The temperature at kickoff was -2C (felt like -7C) with winds of 23 kilometres an hour. It dropped to -4C (felt like -11C) and the wind increased to 28 km-h to open the second half.

The action began following pre-game festivities that included a stirring nine-plane flyover by the 431 Air Demonstration Squadron, formerly the Royal Canadian Air Force's Snowbirds.

Collaros finished 14-of-23 passing for 183 yards with an interception.

Bethel-Thompson finished 15-of-28 passing for 203 yards while Kelly completed 4-of-6 passes for 43 yards.

Andrew Harris, who helped Winnipeg win titles in 2019 and '21, ran for 55 yards on 10 carries for the Argos. Ouellette had 24 yards rushing on six carries.

Bede made just three of his six field goals on the night. He also added two converts and single.

Dakota Prukop scored both of Winnipeg's touchdowns. Liegghio added two converts and a field goal.

Prukop's one-yard TD run at 11:04 of the third gave Winnipeg a 17-14 advantage. It capped a smart 13-play, 74-yard drive that took 7:12.

Ouellette staked Toronto to a 14-10 lead with a four-yard TD run at 3:30. The four-play, 35-yard scoring march was set up by Leake's 23-yard punt return to the Winnipeg 35-yard line.

Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press
Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press

Liegghio's 45-yard field goal at 14:39 of the second gave Winnipeg its 10-7 halftime advantage. Bede had a chance to tie the score but his 53-yard attempt on the final play was wide.

The second was a better one for Winnipeg (148 net offensive yards compared to 119 for Toronto). However, the Bombers had the lead because its defence forced the Argos to settle for field goals and Bede could only convert two of his four first-half attempts.

After struggling in the first, Collaros was 6-of-10 passing for 95 yards at the half. Twice, though, he had Dalton Schoen open but the two couldn't successfully hook up.

More importantly, Collaros sprung right up following a seven-yard run in the second, appearing to show no ill-effects of the foot injury he suffered in last weekend's West Division final.

Toronto appeared determined to establish the pass as Bethel-Thompson completed 10-of-21 attempts for 142 yards. Harris ran five times for 36 yards.

Bede's successful 36-yard field goal at 11:30 made it 7-7.

Toronto went ahead 4-0 when Bede's missed 36-yard boot went for a single at 2:56 of the second. Winnipeg's offence finally put something together as Prukop's one-yard TD run on third down at 7:09 capped an eight-play, 70-yard march that took 4:35.

Bede opened the scoring with a 46-yard field goal at 4:44 of the first, which was controlled by Toronto. The Argos had the ball for 8:55 and outgained Winnipeg 71-29 in offensive yards while Collaros was just 1-of-4 passing for four yards.

However, defensive lineman Jackson Jeffcoat had his team's biggest play of the quarter, recovering a fumble after sacking Bethel-Thompson.

Latest Stories

  • Kraken assign top prospect Shane Wright to the AHL

    The Seattle Kraken have finally decided to send Shane Wright down to the minors after the 2022 fourth overall pick's poor start to the season.

  • Ouellette's five-yard TD run leads Argos past Blue Bombers 24-23 to win Grey Cup

    REGINA — A.J. Ouellette's five-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter rallied the Toronto Argonauts to a stirring 24-23 upset of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 109th Grey Cup on Sunday night. Ouellette's TD — his second of the game — came at 11:36 with Boris Bede's convert giving Toronto its slender advantage. And it was backup Chad Kelly, the nephew of former NFL star Jim Kelly, who engineered the five-play, 36-yard drive with veteran McLeod Bethel-Thompson sidelined with an unspecified inj

  • Penguins celebrate Evgeni Malkin's 1000th NHL game with hilarious tribute

    The Pittsburgh Penguins had a little fun with Evgeni Malkin ahead of the franchise legend's 1000th NHL game.

  • Penguins C Evgeni Malkin plays in 1,000th NHL game

    CHICAGO (AP) — Pittsburgh forward Evgeni Malkin played in his 1,000th NHL game on Sunday night at Chicago, becoming the 11th player to reach the milestone with the Penguins. Malkin made his debut with Pittsburgh on Oct. 18, 2006, scoring in the second period of a 2-1 loss to New Jersey. The center helped the Penguins to Stanley Cup titles in 2009, 2016 and 2017. Malkin's teammates paid tribute to his accomplishment by doing his usual stretching routine during pregame warmups. The Blackhawks also

  • Crosby leads Penguins to 5-3 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists, and the Pittsburgh Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 on Sunday night for their third straight win. Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1,000th NHL game, helping Pittsburgh close out a 3-0 road trip. Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, and Brock McGinn and Jeff Carter also scored for the Penguins. Pittsburgh had a 3-2 lead before Phillipp Kurashev tied it for Chicago with a third-period shot from the corner behind the goal. But Cros

  • NHL best and worst: Matthew Tkachuk getting comfortable in Florida

    Matthew Tkachuk headlines this week's edition of the NHL's best and worst, topped off by a superstar performance against his former team.

  • Cowboys blow out Vikings, showing them how tough Super Bowl path in NFC will be

    Minnesota's playoff berth is all but assured. But Sunday's 40-3 loss was a preview of the kind of competition that's awaiting atop the conference.

  • Ben Simmons scores season-high 22, 'ready to play' at 76ers on Tuesday

    After a brutal start in Brooklyn, Simmons is finding his stride just in time for his return to Philadelphia.

  • Tigers non-tender seven players for 2023, including Jeimer Candelario

    The Tigers declined to tender 2023 contracts to seven players Friday, including Jeimer Candelario.

  • Sheriff's recruit in grave condition; one of 25 trainees hit by car in South Whittier

    One of 25 L.A. County sheriff's recruits injured when a driver plowed into the group while they were out during a training run in South Whittier was listed Sunday in grave condition, according to the department.

  • The Best Sports Bras for Every Cup Size and Workout

    The right sports bra can make all the difference in your fitness routine. Whether you’re walking, running or exercising in a gym or studio, you’ll need a sports bra that’s comfortable, supportive and easy to get on and off. The Good Housekeeping Institute Textiles Lab regularly tests to find the best bras for people with small breasts, large breasts and everything in between, along with workout clothing like exercise leggings, running shoes and more.

  • Calgary artists donate work to brighten new homes for city's vulnerable

    Residents moving into the once-vacant Neoma building in downtown Calgary are receiving a special house warming gift — art, donated by local artists, to hang on the wall and to keep when they move on. It's part of a project called Art is the Heart of a Home, an initiative that aims to brighten the walls of the recently repurposed office building downtown that now consists of affordable housing units for vulnerable Calgarians. Wendy Cundall, project manager with Homespace, the charity that convert

  • Mindful sex is better sex says B.C. researcher promoting new workbook

    Four years after her first sexual health book came out, Dr. Lori Brotto is giving her readers a little bit of homework for the bedroom. Brotto, executive director of the Women's Health Research Institute and the Canada research chair in women's sexual health at UBC, has just published Better Sex Through Mindfulness Workbook: A Guide to Cultivating Desire — a step-by-step guide to mindfulness, and in turn, better sex. In 2018, she published Better Sex Through Mindfulness: How Women Can Cultivate

  • Drew Timme leads No. 2 Gonzaga rolling past No. 4 Kentucky for huge bounce back win

    Days after getting blown out by Texas, Drew Timme and Gonzaga picked up a huge win over Kentucky.

  • Jets face questions on offense after anemic effort vs. Pats

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Zach Wilson and the New York Jets had a chance to leave Gillette Stadium in first place in the AFC East. Instead, they slid to the bottom of the division with another disappointing loss to the New England Patriots. New York’s inability to finish drives on offense proved costly on the scoreboard and the playoff picture as New England beat the Jets for the 14th straight time with a 10-3 victory Sunday. Rookie Marcus Jones' 84-yard punt return for a touchdown ruined a solid

  • Jalen Hurts comes up big, Nick Sirianni gets last laugh as Eagles beat Colts | Opinion

    Jalen Hurts put the Eagles on his back in the fourth quarter, scoring a 7-yard run to help Philadelphia beat the Indianapolis Colts 17-16 on Sunday.

  • ‘It’s Going to Be Chaos’: McCarthy as Speaker ‘Will Adhere to the Wishes’ of Marjorie Taylor Greene, Schiff Says

    "He is a very weak leader of his conference, meaning that he will adhere to the wishes of the lowest common denominator," the congressman said

  • World Cup 2022: Qatar gets its show, then a reality check by Ecuador in opener

    Qatar, physically overmatched and thoroughly overwhelmed, kicked off its own party with a 2-0 loss to Ecuador.

  • Pollard, Cowboys romp to 40-3 road win over Vikings

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tony Pollard had two touchdown catches for Dallas with a career-high 189 yards from scrimmage, and the Cowboys sacked Kirk Cousins a career-most seven times in a 40-3 victory over Minnesota on Sunday that slammed the Vikings’ seven-game winning streak to a screeching halt. Dak Prescott was flawless at quarterback, Ezekiel Elliott rushed for two scores in his return from injury and Brett Maher made four field goals — including a 60-yarder to end the first half. The Cowboys (7-3

  • Australian punter Haggerty could be secret weapon in Grey Cup for Argos

    REGINA — John Haggerty could be the Toronto Argonauts' secret weapon Sunday. The Australian-born punter will complete his first CFL season trying to help Toronto defeat Winnipeg in the Grey Cup at Mosaic Stadium. The Argos have won in their last six trips to the CFL final while the Bombers, who posted a league-best 15-3 record, are looking for a third consecutive championship. Haggerty will certainly be a double threat for Toronto. The six-foot-five, 225-pound Haggerty has the ability to drive a