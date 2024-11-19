USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Argentina vs. Peru live updates: How to watch Lionel Messi play final match of 2024

Lionel Messi will place a bow on a historic year Tuesday night when the Argentine national team faces Peru in a World Cup qualifying match in Buenos Aires, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

It will be the final game of the calendar year for Messi, who helped Argentina win its second straight Copa America title and led Inter Miami to the Supporters’ Shield title in Major League Soccer.

“Looking forward to being back together with everyone tomorrow for the last game of another unforgettable year,” Messi said in an Instagram post Monday.

Argentina cemented itself as one of soccer’s greatest dynasties this summer, winning Copa America 2024 after winning Copa America 2021 and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Argentina hopes to end its year with a victory against Peru, despite entering the match losing two of its last four.

Meanwhile, Messi hopes to end a personal three-game skid as his busy year comes to an end. He also needs a new MLS coach next year after Inter Miami’s Tata Martino resigned Tuesday.

Follow along here for live updates from Tuesday’s Argentina-Peru match:

How to watch: Argentina vs. Peru live stream

The match will be available on Telemundo, and can be live streamed via fuboTV and ViX.

What time is the Argentina vs. Peru match?

The match begins at 7 p.m. ET (7 p.m. in Peru, 8 p.m. in Argentina).

Is Messi playing tonight?

Yes, Messi is expected to start and captain Argentina against Peru.

Argentina vs. Peru betting odds

The odds are stacked in Argentina’s favor for Tuesday’s match vs. Peru.

Argentina is a -650 favorite to win, while Peru has +1600 odds in the match. A tie has +625 odds. The over/under is 2.5 goals, via BetMGM.

Messi needs new MLS coach next season

Inter Miami coach Tata Martino resigned Tuesday, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports. The person spoke under the condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the news.

The move is a sour ending to Martino's run as Inter Miami coach after a historic season, during which the club won the MLS Supporters’ Shield but was bounced in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs earlier this month.

Messi is on a 3-game losing streak

Messi is riding a personal three-game losing streak: Argentina lost 2-1 to Paraguay last week, and Inter Miami dropped its final two games of its first-round series to Atlanta United in the MLS Cup playoffs earlier this month.

It’s just the third three-game skid of Messi’s career.

In April 2014, Messi and Barcelona lost the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal against Atletico Madrid 1-0, a La Liga match against Granada 1-0, and the Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid 2-1.

In April 2016, Messi and Barcelona lost a La Liga match against Real Sociedad 1-0, the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal to Atletico Madrid 2-0, and a La Liga match to Valencia 2-1.

Lionel Messi plays his final match of 2024 on Tuesday night.

Argentina's run atop international soccer

Argentina would maintain the No. 1 FIFA ranking with a win vs. Peru on Tuesday night. It's on an incredible run, winning 64 of its last 69 games.

Argentina leads the Conmebol World Cup qualifying rankings, and will likely clinch its spot in the 2026 World Cup early next year.

MLS playoffs continue without Messi this weekend

Messi, however, was unable to help Inter Miami advance to the second round of the MLS Cup playoffs.

The MLS postseason continues Saturday as New York City FC hosts the New York Red Bulls at 5:30 p.m. ET, then LAFC hosts Seattle Sounders FC at 10:30 p.m. ET

On Sunday, Orlando City SC hosts Atlanta United at 3:30 p.m. ET, followed by the L.A. Galaxy hosting Minnesota United FC at 6 p.m. ET.

All four matches will be available via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

