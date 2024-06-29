Argentina vs. Peru live updates: Will Messi play? How to watch Copa América match tonight

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Argentina will play its final Copa América group stage match on Saturday night without star Lionel Messi and coach Lionel Scaloni.

Argentina faces Peru at Hard Rock Stadium, while Canada and Chile also play their final Group A match at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando.

Argentina (six points in Group A) has already clinched a spot in the Copa América quarterfinals, while Canada (three points) hopes to also advance with a win or draw against Chile. Chile and Peru (one point each) would need victories, while goal differential is the next tiebreaker, to advance.

Here’s what you need to know as USA TODAY Sports provides live updates from the Argentina vs. Peru, Copa América match:

Lionel Messi during the game against Chile.

What time is Argentina vs. Peru?

Argentina and Peru begin at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. in Peru and 9 p.m. in Argentina).

How to watch Argentina vs. Peru live stream?

The Argentina-Peru match will be broadcast by FS1 in English, and Univision/TUDN in Spanish.

Is Messi playing?

No. Messi will not play tonight against Peru.

Why is Messi not playing against Peru?

Messi is resting after suffering a right groin/adductor injury in Argentina’s 1-0 win over Chile last Thursday.

Is Messi hurt?

Messi is considered day to day, with reports out of Argentina, saying he has a minimal strain.

When is Messi’s next game?

If Messi is healthy, he will return in Argentina’s Copa America quarterfinal match on July 4.

Who will Argentina play in the Copa América quarterfinals?

As Group A leaders, Argentina awaits the second-place team in Group B, which will be decided when Mexico and Ecuador play on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Why is Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni suspended?

Scaloni is not coaching the Argentine national team vs. Peru because of a Conmebol one-game suspension. The reason: Argentina did not re-enter the pitch fast enough in the second half of its win over Chile last Tuesday. Argentina’s federation was fined $15,000.

What did Messi say about his injury?

Messi hoped his injury was "nothing serious" when speaking to media after playing the entirety of Argentina’s win against Chile. He also said he was dealing with a sore throat and fever during the club’s first week of Copa América action.

Why Messi’s absence is disappointing for fans?

Argentine fans have flooded the streets of downtown Atlanta and New York City, and camped outside the national team’s hotels for the first two matches, including Messi’s 37th birthday last Monday. Fans also had the Peru match Saturday circled to descend on Miami to watch Messi in action.

How has Peru performed during Copa América?

Peru has been held scoreless in its two Copa America games, playing to a draw against Chile, but falling 1-0 to Canada.

How has Messi's injury affected Copa América ticket sales?

The average listed ticket price for the Argentina vs. Peru match decreased 22% after Messi’s injury, Vivid Seats told USA TODAY Sports on Friday. This match was the most in-demand ticket of the tournament with a $515 average ticket sold price – nearly $100 more than the Argentina vs. Chile match and nearly $200 more than the tournament opener against Canada.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Argentina vs. Peru updates: Is Messi playing Copa América game tonight?