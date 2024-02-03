Italy vs England referee: Who is Six Nations official Paul Williams?

(Getty Images)

New Zealand’s Paul Williams is one of the referees for this year’s Six Nations.

Williams began his career with the whistle in 2011, and was appointed to the New Zealand High Performance referee squad three years later.

A step-up into Super Rugby followed in 2016, with Williams the first official in the competition from the North Island region of Taranaki.

That same year, the New Zealander took charge of the World Rugby U20 Championship final between England and Ireland.

12 months later, an international debut arrived as Williams officiated Scotland’s win over Italy in Singapore.

The 38-year-old made his World Cup debut in 2019 and returned to the tournament in the autumn.

In 2020, during the Covid pandemic, Williams became the first New Zealand-born referee to take charge of an All Blacks game in almost 40 years.

He is joined by Ben Doleman and Ben O’Keeffe as the Kiwi representatives in this year’s Six Nations officiating panel.

Italy vs England match officials

Referee: Paul Williams (NZ)

ARs: Nic Berry (Aus) & Nika Amashukeli (Geo)

TMO: Brett Cronan (Aus)