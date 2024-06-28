Argentina receives good news about Lionel Messi's Copa América injury, report says

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Here’s the bad news for Lionel Messi and the Argentina national team before its final Copa America group play match Saturday:

Messi will rest and not play due to his right groin/adductor injury sustained against Chile earlier this week. And Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni is suspended for the game against Peru at Hard Rock Stadium due to game delays in their last match, CONMEBOL announced Friday.

The good news:

Argentina received a positive update on Messi’s health evaluation conducted Thursday. Messi does not have a serious injury and the strain is considered minimal, Argentine outlet TYCSports reported.

Messi will have nine days between matches to recover for a chance to lead Argentina in its Copa America quarterfinal match between either Ecuador or Mexico on July 4 in Houston.

Still, Messi’s absence from the Peru match Saturday is a disappointment – not just for Argentine fans traveling from city to city to see the World Cup champions in action, but for the captivated soccer audiences here in the United States.

The average listed ticket price for the Argentina vs. Peru match decreased 22% after Messi’s injury, Vivid Seats told USA TODAY Sports on Friday.

This match was the most in-demand ticket of the tournament, according to Vivid Seats, with a $515 average ticket sold price – nearly $100 more than the Argentina vs. Chile match and nearly $200 more than the tournament opener against Canada.

Stubhub also reported the Argentina-Peru match was the top-selling match for fans from Argentina, more than double the Chile match, outside of the Copa America final.

Simply put, Argentine fans wanted to see Messi play in his new hometown.

How about a raincheck, for the final in Miami on July 14?

Messi’s injury, which happened one day after his 37th birthday, is a reminder his hope to play in World Cup 2026 will depend on his health, like he said. And fans must endure his rest days if they want to continue to have opportunities to enjoy his play since he’s closer to the end of his career.

It’s unclear whether Messi will join his Argentine teammates for a training session Friday evening ahead of the Peru match Saturday.

In addition to Scaloni being suspended for a match, Argentina’s federation was fined $15,000 for delays during the Argentina-Chile match Tuesday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The same fine was handed to Chile's federation, and Chile coach Ricardo Gareca was also suspended for his team's match Saturday against Canada in Orlando.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Messi injury update: Argentina receives good news for Copa America