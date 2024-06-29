🚨 Argentina name starting XI to round out Copa América group stage

🚨 Argentina name starting XI to round out Copa América group stage

Argentina and Peru are one of two games on Saturday, rounding out Group A action at the Copa América.

Lionel Messi is on the bench for the World Cup winners as the Inter Miami man nurses a slight injury.

Two-goal Lautaro Martinez earns a nod amongst a handful of other rotations and manager Lionel Scaloni is serving a one-game touchline ban.

Argentina XI: Emiliano Martínez; Montiel, Pezzella, Otamendi, Tagliafico; Palacios, Paredes, Lo Celso; Di María, Lautaro, Garnacho.

The holders have already qualified for the quarter-finals. Can they round off the Group Stage with a perfect record?