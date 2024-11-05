Argentina name 28-man squad for November qualifiers

Argentina have named their squad for November's World Cup qualification double-header.

The reigning world champions are currently top of the CONMEBOL rankings having won seven of their opening 10 games ahead of 2026.

Lionel Scaloni's side now travel to Paraguay and host Peru in this month's matches, with the coach naming his 28-man squad.

#SelecciónMayor 📋 Lista de convocados por Lionel Scaloni para la doble Fecha FIFA de Eliminatorias ante #Paraguay 🇵🇾 y #Perú 🇵🇪 pic.twitter.com/qWxU4ryLer — 🇦🇷 Selección Argentina ⭐⭐⭐ (@Argentina) November 5, 2024

Lionel Messi is included alongside Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho.

The Lev Yacine Award winner Emi Martinez also gets the nod with Como youngster Nicolás Paz in line for just his second cap.

📸 Daniel Jayo - 2024 Getty Images