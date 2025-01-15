Are the Nuggets missing Zach LaVine? Why the Sixers should move Joel Embiid & Draymond Green’s giving up

Vincent Goodwill and Dan Titus react to the Denver Nuggets sluggish start this season and whether they should weigh a trade to bring Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine to Denver.

Vince and Dan then break down why the Sixers are so bad this season and Dan explains his reasoning for a full rebuild in Philadelphia…without Joel Embiid.

Later, Vince and Ice Young react to Draymond Green’s reluctance for the Golden State Warriors to strengthen ahead of the trade deadline. Should the Warriors mortgage their future for one more title run with Steph and Draymond?

(3:00) - Is Denver better with Russ in the starting lineup?

(12:00) - Cavs staking their claim for best team in the NBA

(19:30) - What’s going on with the 76ers?

(28:00) - Time for Sixers to move on from Embiid?

(36:00) - Draymond/Warriors giving up on season?

(47:45) - Unrivaled league debuts Friday

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

