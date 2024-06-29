Arda Guler shows great commitment to Real Madrid in pre-season stance

Arda Guler had a difficult start to life at Real Madrid, but he is shining now. Having ended the season in great form, he has taken that into Euro 2024, and he played his part in helping Türkiye into the knockout stages. If they reach the semi-finals, a realistic possibility given their projected run, he would not be required to attend Los Blancos’ pre-season tour of the United States.

Guler impressed greatly during last summer’s schedule before requiring surgery on a plaguing knee problem. With his place in the line-up far from assured for next season, he’s prepared to forego rest to ensure that he impresses Carlo Ancelotti this time around too.

As reported by Fanatik (via Diario AS), Ancelotti called Guler to congratulate him on Türkiye’s progression at Euro 2024, at which point he was told the teenager that he could rest for longer after the tournament. Guler replied by telling Ancelotti that he wants to be present at pre-season training as soon as possible.

“There’s no need to take me off the tour, I want to be with you even if I have less vacation. I lost a lot of time last year. I want to join the team as soon as possible.”

Guler’s desire to succeed at Real Madrid is commendable, and it’s also needed, given the competition for places. If he can steal a march, there’s a good chance that he is rewarded for it by Ancelotti.