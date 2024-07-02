Archie Gray: Tottenham announce Leeds star as second summer signing

Tottenham have confirmed Leeds teenager Archie Gray as their second summer signing.

The versatile 18-year-old joins in deal worth up to £30million, with Joe Rodon heading in the opposite direction after a successful loan spell last season.

Gray was on Saturday expected to wrap up a deal to join Brentford, but the two clubs failed to agree on a deal despite the player being given the green light to undergo a medical.

Spurs moved quickly to agree a deal of their own with Leeds, and Gray has become the second summer addition to Ange Postecoglou’s squad after Timo Werner’s loan was extended for the coming season.

The England Under-21 international, who can play in central midfield or right-back, will compete for a first-team spot.

Fellow 18-year-old Lucas Bergvall, who agreed to join the club in February, officially joined Spurs on Monday.

Standard Sport understands Spurs want to add a homegrown midfielder this summer and have also tracked Chelsea's Conor Gallagher and Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey.

However, Spurs' interest in Gallagher is expected to cool with the June 30 financial deadline having passed, though the England international remains in the final year of his contract which means a bid is not completely off the table.

A move for Ramsey is likely to be contingent on Villa accepting Giovani Lo Celso in part-exchange, with Spurs again facing a challenge to shift unwanted deadwood this summer.