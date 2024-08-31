Arch Manning flashed creativity on his first touchdown pass for the Texas Longhorns

AUSTIN, TEXAS - AUGUST 31: Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns throws a pass before the game against the Colorado State Rams at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on August 31, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Texas quarterback Arch Manning finally threw his first college touchdown as he got third-quarter snaps against Colorado State in the middle of a Longhorns blowout.

On a nifty move, Manning found wide receiver Silas Bolden on a flip pass that went for six late in the third, which predictably sent DKR Memorial Stadium into a frenzy.

As Manning is the most popular backup quarterback in the country, him finally getting a touchdown on his stat sheet is going to undoubtedly excite the Texas fans in attendance.

While Ewers will hold the starting role until we're guessing he declares for the NFL Draft this winter, Manning's day will come for Texas.

When it does, good luck getting a ticket for a Texas game.

