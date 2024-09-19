Top-ranked Texas Longhorns face ULM Warhawks in last tune-up before SEC play

Louisiana-Monroe (2-0) at No. 1 Texas (3-0), Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN+/SEC Network+)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Texas by 44 1/2.

Series record: Texas 2-0.

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Texas is No. 1 for the first time since 2008 as the Longhorns play their final tune-up before starting the program's first SEC schedule. Freshman quarterback Arch Manning gets his his first career start with Quinn Ewers still sidelined with an abdominal strain. It seems like an easy week for Ewers to heal up. A Louisiana-Monroe upset would be a stunner.

KEY MATCHUP

Manning vs. Warhawks defensive coordinator Earnest Hill. Manning is talented but still inexperienced. Hill will likely draw up any number of ways to try to pressure him into mistakes. That also means the Texas offensive line must be solid in protection. Texas can't risk any hard hits on Manning.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Louisiana-Monroe: QB General Booty has thrown only 30 passes in two games and will have to be sharp against the Longhorns, who already have five interceptions. Booty originally signed with Oklahoma out of junior college, but played in only two games there before transferring in May to ULM.

Texas: Freshman RB Jerrick Gibson has emerged from an injury-depleted backfield to lead the Longhorns in rushing with 178 yards on 33 carries and two touchdowns. No other Texas back has more than 79 yards.

FACTS & FIGURES

Texas's last tour at No. 1 lasted three weeks in 2008. The quarterback of that team, Colt McCoy, will be inducted into the Texas Hall of Honor this week ... The Longhorns defense has allowed just two touchdowns and 19 total points this season. The Warhawks have allowed just two in their first two games ... Texas' five interceptions leads the SEC. Defensive end Ethan Burke returned one 30 yards for a touchdown .... This is ULM's first matchup against a No. 1 opponent.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

The Associated Press