It appears that Manchester City will sign a midfielder we just don’t know who yet

Last week a report from Paul Hirst for The Times suggested that John Stones or Manuel Akanji could be tried in midfield for Manchester City. So far Pep Guardiola’s side are yet to sign a midfielder in the January transfer window. Based on Pep Guardiola’s most recent comments, the idea of playing Stones or Akanji in midfield is a non-starter. So it appears that Manchester City will sign a midfielder during the transfer window. But we just don’t know who that could be just yet.

Speaking after his team’s impressive 3-1 win over Chelsea Pep Guardiola spoke about the possibility of John Stones or Manuel Akanji playing in midfield. Based on Guardiola’s comments that idea appears to be a non-starter. Guardiola explained: “Listen, our process is not good, right? Because Rodri is not there. Manu (Akanji) plays really good there, and John (Stones) plays good there but it was Rodri there, alongside them. That’s why football it depends on the connections of the players. It’s not about putting them here, and you will play good because you are playing good in the past, no. Before the process was more clever, easier, more everything. Now John I struggle to see there, due to the injuries. I prefer to see him at the back, because as a defender, especially reading situations, he’s so, so good.”

All indications are that Manchester City will sign a midfielder but who that could be isn’t apparent just yet.

Based on Pep Guardiola’s most recent comments the idea of Manuel Akanji or John Stones playing in midfield simply won’t happen. Both players have battled injury and fitness issues this season and they are both needed to play at centre-back. That situation, coupled with Guardiola’s comments, seemingly dispels the notion that either player will slot into City’s midfield. The only fair assumption to make is that Manchester City will sign a midfielder during the transfer window. We just don’t know who that could be just yet.

As per Paul Hirst’s report for the Times Douglas Luiz from Juventus or Ederson from Atalanta appear to be the two most likely candidates for the role. It just remains to be seen if City will make their move for either player in the coming days. Manchester City are desperate for a quality midfielder to help strengthen Pep Guardiola’s squad. If they can land one it will immensely improve City’s prospects over the second half of the season.

But it does appear that the idea of John Stones or Manuel Akanji playing in midfield won’t be seen on the pitch. That is for the best. Now we wait to see if and Manchester City will make their move to sign a midfielder. It’s simply a move they have to make over the remaining days of the current transfer window.