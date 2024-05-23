AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:07 a.m. EDT

Work on new Rome subway line under the Colosseum and Forum enters crucial phase

ROME (AP) — A long-delayed and complex project to bring a subway line under ancient Roman ruins and through Rome’s historic center has entered a crucial phase. Crews are digging an 85-meter (280-foot) -deep retaining wall around the flagship station at Piazza Venezia. The Metro C subway line has been in the works for two decades but has been slowed by bureaucratic and funding delays. And crucially, there have been delays for archaeological excavations given the underground ruins of Imperial Roman and Medieval civilizations in its way. Chief engineer Andrea Sciotti said Thursday that work on the nearly 3 billion euro ($3.3 billion) project is likely to be completed by 2034.

Charlie Colin, founding member of the pop-rock band Train, dies at 58

NEW YORK (AP) — Charlie Colin, bassist and founding member of the American pop-rock band Train, has died. He was 58. Colin’s sister confirmed the musician's death Wednesday to The Associated Press. Variety reported Colin slipped and fell in the shower while house-sitting for a friend in Brussels, Belgium. Train formed in San Francisco in the early ’90s. Colin played on Train's first three records, 1998’s self-titled album, 2001’s “Drops of Jupiter” and 2003’s “My Private Nation.” The title track “Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me)” hit No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. It also earned two Grammys, for best rock song and best instrumental arrangement accompanying vocalist(s).

At the 'Super Bowl of Swine,' global barbecuing traditions are the wood-smoked flavor of the day

MEMPHIS, Tennessee (AP) — Memphis barbecue is elevated to fine dining under the sun at the annual World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest. Techniques are passed on from generation to generation and a multi-cultural community of pitmasters, chefs and culinary athletes have become united by food. Teams comprised of people from Mexico, New Zealand, Norway, Canada and Brazil come to Memphis to learn from and compete with mostly American teams in the so-called Super Bowl of Swine. Juan Garza, who led the Mexican-based team when they competed last week at the cooking contest, said each country has its own barbecue traditions, but everything is merging together as “techniques are going across borders.” Garza said his team's mantra is “El fuego nos une,” which means the fire unites us.

As NCAA moves toward $2.8 billion settlement, whether Colorado case is part of deal is uncertain

The NCAA is moving toward a $2.8 billion settlement that could resolve three antitrust lawsuits, but whether a fourth is also part of the agreement remains uncertain. Attorneys in Fontenot v. the NCAA say they would like their case to stay where it is in Colorado and not be moved to a California court. The NCAA and five major college conferences asked a Colorado judge to combine the Fontenot case with another being heard in the Northern District of California. Meanwhile, the Big Ten became the latest conference to approve the proposed settlement of the House case and the NCAA Board of Governors signed off on the proposal, too.

Nashville council rejects proposed sign for Morgan Wallen's new bar, decrying his behavior

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville councilmembers have rejected a plan to erect a glowing sign at Morgan Wallen’s new bar along a neon-lit strip of honky tonks in the city's downtown. The council voted 30-3 on Tuesday against the idea. That came after members decried Wallen's use of a racial slur publicized in 2021 and recent criminal charges accusing him of throwing a chair off a Nashville rooftop and nearly hitting two police officers. Plans for a sign to be put up over a public sidewalk required the approval of local authorities and normally isn't a controversial process. The bar is set to open this weekend.

Sony says focus is on creativity, with games, movies, music, sensors, IP, and not gadgets

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese electronics and entertainment company Sony says it's focusing on creativity in movies, animation and video games, rather than old-fashioned gadgetry. Its chief executive, Kenichiro Yoshida, outlined the company's strategy Thursday, saying Sony was helping creative professionals deliver what he called “kando,” or a moving experience. Yoshida did not speak about reports Sony and Apollo Global Management are interested in buying Paramount Global. Yoshida said the company is now emphasizing the creative process itself instead of prized products of the past like the Walkman portable music player and Trinitron color TVs. He said “synergies” are no longer between entertainment and electronics, but determined by intellectual property spanning animation, music, games and films.

Graceland foreclosure sale halted as Presley estate's lawsuit moves forward

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A judge has halted the auction of Graceland by a company that claimed Elvis Presley's estate failed to repay a loan that used the property as collateral. Shelby County Chancellor JoeDae Jenkins issued a temporary injunction against the proposed auction during a hearing Wednesday. A subsequent statement emailed from someone who appeared to represent the company said it would drop its claim. The Presley estate has argued the claim is fraudulent. Online court records did not immediately show any legal filings suggesting the claim had been dropped. A public notice for a foreclosure sale of the estate posted earlier this month said the trust that controls Graceland owes $3.8 million for a 2018 loan.

Nvidia's profit soars, underscoring its dominance in chips for artificial intelligence

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nvidia overshot Wall Street estimates as its quarterly profit skyrocketed, bolstered by the chipmaking dominance that has made the company an icon of the artificial intelligence boom. Its net income rose more than sevenfold compared with a year earlier, jumping to $14.88 billion in the first quarter from $2.04 billion a year earlier. Revenue more than tripled in the quarter, rising to $26.04 billion from $7.19 billion in the previous year. It also announced a 10-for-1 stock split, a move that it noted will make its shares more accessible to employees and investors. The company, based in Santa Clara, California, carved out an early lead in the hardware and software needed to tailor its technology to AI applications.

Sun's magnetic field may form close to the surface. This finding could improve solar storm forecasts

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — New research indicates the sun's magnetic field originates much closer to the surface than previously thought. The new finding could help predict periods of extreme solar storms like the ones that slammed Earth earlier this month. An international team reported Wednesday the magnetic field appears to generate 20,000 miles beneath the sun's surface. They came up with the figure by crunching data with a NASA supercomputer, The sun's intense magnetic energy is the source of solar flares and coronal mass ejections. When directed toward Earth, they can create auroras but also disrupt power.

Lauryn Hill's classic 'Miseducation' album tops Apple Music's list of best albums of all time

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Let the debate begin. Who has the best albums ever? Apple Music certainly has a perspective. The music streaming giant announced on Wednesday its 10 greatest albums of all time, with Lauryn Hill’s 1998 iconic “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” claiming the top spot. Hill’s debut album outpaced other classic records from Beyoncé, the Beatles, Michael Jackson, Prince, Stevie Wonder and Nirvana. The top 10 albums culminated Apple Music’s inaugural 100 best albums. The process started several months ago when the company’s editorial team of editors and music experts generated a list of candidates from the past 65 years.

The Associated Press