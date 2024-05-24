AP Trending SummaryBrief at 12:36 p.m. EDT

The Shiba Inu that became meme famous as the face of dogecoin has died. Kabosu was 18

The dog that skyrocketed to internet fame and became the face of the cryptocurrency dogecoin has died. The Shiba Inu named Kabosu passed away in Japan at 18 years old, a number of outlets reported. The dog’s owner, Atsuko Sato, said in a post that Kabosu died in her sleep. The account for dogecoin on X also said she had died, calling her an inspiration. Sato, a 62-year-old kindergarten teacher in Japan, adopted the dog from an animal shelter in 2008. Sato posted pictures of Kabosu online regularly. It was a picture of Kabosu, her head tilted in a seemingly quizzical fashion, that captured the attention of early adapters of cryptocurrency and she became a meme almost overnight.

The Beach Boys, going into the sunset, look back on years of harmony and heartache in documentary

The Beach Boys are looking back on a life of sunshine and sorrow in a new Disney+ documentary. Titled just “The Beach Boys,” director Frank Marshall tried to capture the widest range of voices to tell their six-decade story as thoroughly as possible. Marshall had wanted to tell the story for years, but couldn't do it until his friend, the businessman Irving Azoff, bought the long-disputed rights to their songs and made it possible to use them. The documentary acknowledges that Beach Boys' singer Mike Love co-wrote many of the group's most popular songs, including “Good Vibrations," with band mastermind Brian Wilson.

New lawsuit accuses Sean 'Diddy' Combs of sexually abusing college student in the 1990s

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who says Sean “Diddy” Combs subjected her to violence and abuse over several years in the 1990s has filed a lawsuit in New York accusing the rapper of sexual assault, battery and gender-motivated violence. The woman describes in the lawsuit several “terrifying sexual encounters” with Combs including being forced to take ecstasy and have sex with Combs’ late former girlfriend Kim Porter. Her lawsuit filed Thursday in state court in Manhattan comes after a series of allegations against the embattled hip-hop mogul. A message seeking comment on the accusations was sent to an attorney for Combs.

UK lawmaker who wanted to be known as the 'bionic MP' says he has decided not to run for re-election

LONDON (AP) — A British lawmaker who returned to work this week after losing his hands and feet to sepsis has announced he won't run in the July 4 election. Conservative legislator Craig Mackinlay was welcomed with a standing ovation in the House of Commons on Wednesday. Mackinlay said at the time that he wanted to be known as “the bionic MP” and planned to run for another term in office. Hours later, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced an earlier-than-expected polling day. Mackinlay said Friday that he'd decided it would be impossible for him to run at this time. He said “it would be difficult to withstand the rigors of an all-out election campaign.”

Rapper Sean Kingston arrested in California after SWAT raids his Florida home; charged with fraud

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Rapper Sean Kingston has been arrested in California on fraud charges after a SWAT team raided his rented South Florida mansion and arrested his mother. The Broward County sheriff's office arrested 61-year-old Janice Turner during Thursday's raid. Kingston was not present. The 34-year-old artist said via Instagram that his attorneys were dealing with authorities. A lawyer for a home entertainment company said the arrests stem partly from Kingston failing to pay for a $150,000 television system. He allegedly told the company that if they gave him a discount, he would make commercials for them. The company says he never paid or did ads.

Baltimore's former top prosecutor spared prison for mortgage fraud and perjury

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A former Baltimore city prosecutor has been spared prison time in her sentence for perjury and mortgage fraud. Former state’s attorney Marilyn Mosby was convicted of lying about her finances to make early withdrawals from retirement funds during the COVID-19 pandemic. She also was found guilty of fraud for claiming that her own $5,000 was a gift from her then-husband as she closed on a Florida condominium. Mosby has maintained her innocence. She declined to address U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby before Thursday's sentencing. Her lawyers say they'll appeal while seeking a presidential pardon.

Sam Butcher, artist who created Precious Moments figurines of teardrop-eyed children, dies at 85

CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) — The artist who created the Precious Moments figurines depicting angelic teardrop-eyed children has died. Sam Butcher was 85. The company said in a Facebook post that he died early Monday surrounded by family. It said his life’s mission was “to share God’s gift of love with the world.” No details about his cause of death were provided. Thousands of designs have been produced over the decades, and fans of his work flock each year the Precious Moments Inspiration Park and Precious Moments Chapel in Carthage, Missouri.

Dave Chappelle says there's a 'genocide' in the Gaza Strip as Israel-Hamas war rages on there

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — American comedian Dave Chappelle has said a “genocide” is striking the Gaza Strip amid the Israel-Hamas war to cheers during his performance in the capital of the United Arab Emirates. Chappelle also urged Americans on Thursday to fight antisemitism so Jews don’t feel like they need to be protected by Israel. But when touching on the upcoming U.S. election, Chappelle’s mention of President Joe Biden — who has promised “ironclad” support for Israel” — drew widespread boos throughout the arena. Donald Trump drew scattered cheers. Chappelle performed at the Abu Dhabi Comedy Week.

Officer who arrested Scottie Scheffler disciplined for not having bodycam activated

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say the Kentucky police officer who arrested top-ranked golfer Scottie Scheffler outside the PGA Championship is receiving “corrective action” for not having his body-worn camera activated when he approached the golfer’s vehicle and was allegedly dragged to the ground. Louisville police said Thursday that they don't have footage of the initial interaction Friday between Scheffler and Louisville Detective Bryan Gillis outside Valhalla Golf Club. The golfer was arrested on charges that he injured Gillis and disobeyed commands, but Scheffler has called the incident a misunderstanding. Officials didn't elaborate on what “corrective action” has been taken against Gillis for not having his bodycam turned on.

American Airlines retreats after blaming a 9-year-old for not seeing a hidden camera in a lavatory

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines is walking back a court filing in which it seemed to blame a 9-year-old girl for not noticing a camera phone when she used an airplane lavatory. A former flight attendant has pleaded not guilty to luring young girls to use the lavatory where he taped an iPhone to the toilet. American had said it would dispute a lawsuit by the 9-year-old's family by showing that any injuries she suffered were caused by her “own fault and negligence" because "she knew or should have known contained a visible and illuminated recording device.” A spokesperson said Thursday that the wording was a mistake and American doesn’t believe the child is at fault for the incident.

The Associated Press