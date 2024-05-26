AP Trending SummaryBrief at 12:58 a.m. EDT

Nicki Minaj's England concert postponed after rapper was detained by Dutch authorities over pot

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Nicki Minaj’s concert in Manchester, England, scheduled for Saturday night was postponed after police in the Netherlands discovered marijuana in her bags as she was preparing to leave the country. Promoter Live Nation said the show would be rescheduled soon and tickets were honored. It said Minaj made “best efforts” to make the show in time. Minaj tweeted earlier Saturday that police at the Amsterdam airport stopped her Saturday as she was about to board a plane for a concert in Manchester, England. She tweeted that police told her they found marijuana in her bags, and it would have to be weighed. Cannabis is illegal in the Netherlands, but it is tolerated for recreational use.

Chiefs' Butker has no regrets about expressing his beliefs during recent commencement speech

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker has no regrets about expressing his beliefs in a recent commencement speech and he said he has received support as well as “a shocking level of hate” from others. Butker made his comments Friday night at the Regina Caeli Academy Courage Under Fire Gala in Nashville, Tenn. He made his first public comments since his controversial recent commencement speech at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas.

What's open and closed on Memorial Day

In what had long been celebrated every May 30 to honor America’s fallen soldiers, Memorial Day officially became a federal holiday in 1971, observed on the last Monday in May. Businesses increasingly have chosen to stay open on the holiday, leading to what is now one of the biggest retail sales and travel weekends of the year. Government offices, post offices and schools are closed, as is the stock market, banks and a handful of businesses. The vast majority of retailers will be open, with many trying to lure customers with big promotional sales. Hours may vary by location.

Sean Baker's 'Anora' wins Palme d'Or, the Cannes Film Festival's top honor

Sean Baker’s “Anora,” a comic but devastating Brooklyn odyssey about a sex worker who marries the son of a wealthy Russian oligarch, has won the Cannes Film Festival’s top award, the Palme d’Or. Coralie Fargeat’s body horror film “The Substance,” starring Demi Moore as a Hollywood star who goes to gory extremes to remain youthful, won best screenplay Saturday. Best actress went to an ensemble of actors: Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez and Adriana Paz for Jacques Audiard’s “Emilia Perez,” a Spanish-language musical about a Mexican drug lord who transitions to a woman. The jury awarded a special prize to Mohammad Rasoulof’s “The Seed of the Sacred Fig,” a drama made secretly in Iran.

The dreams of a 60-year-old beauty contestant come to an abrupt end in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A 60-year-old Argentine woman has watched her dreams to become the oldest Miss Universe contestant in history melt away in a haze of sequins and selfies at Argentina’s annual beauty pageant. Alejandra Marisa Rodríguez's bid had been cheered as a triumph over ageism in a youth-obsessed world but she failed to win the Miss Argentina crown Saturday. She did win the title of “best face,” one of several pageant categories including best evening gown, best swimsuit and most elegant. The Miss Universe pageant's decision to open the competition to all ages was just the latest for an event that long has been a lightning rod for feminist criticism.

Boeing's 1st astronaut flight now set for June after a review of small leak on new capsule

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Boeing is now aiming for its first astronaut launch at the beginning of June. Officials for the company and NASA said Friday that weeks of review show that the capsule can safely fly with two test pilots, despite a propulsion system leak. The small helium leak was discovered following the first launch attempt on May 6 that was scuttled by an unrelated rocket problem. Boeing's Starliner capsule is already years late in transporting astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA. SpaceX has been launching crews since 2020.

Colorado governor signs bills regulating funeral homes after discovery of 190 rotting bodies

DENVER (AP) — Colorado's governor has signed into law two bills giving the state more oversight of the funeral home industry. The new laws follow a series of gruesome discoveries in Colorado, including 190 discomposing bodies in a funeral home, families being sent fake ashes and the sale of body parts. The cases put Colorado’s lax funeral home regulations on center stage and rocked hundreds of grieving families. Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement Friday that grieving families shouldn't have to worry about the trustworthiness of funeral homes. The new laws bring Colorado in line with most states that require routine inspections and background checks for funeral home directors.

The Shiba Inu that became meme famous as the face of dogecoin has died. Kabosu was 18

The dog that skyrocketed to internet fame and became the face of the cryptocurrency dogecoin has died. The Shiba Inu named Kabosu passed away in Japan at 18 years old, a number of outlets reported. The dog’s owner, Atsuko Sato, said in a post that Kabosu died in her sleep. The account for dogecoin on X also said she had died, calling her an inspiration. Sato, a 62-year-old kindergarten teacher in Japan, adopted the dog from an animal shelter in 2008. Sato posted pictures of Kabosu online regularly. It was a picture of Kabosu, her head tilted in a seemingly quizzical fashion, that captured the attention of early adapters of cryptocurrency and she became a meme almost overnight.

The Beach Boys, going into the sunset, look back on years of harmony and heartache in documentary

The Beach Boys are looking back on a life of sunshine and sorrow in a new Disney+ documentary. Titled just “The Beach Boys,” director Frank Marshall tried to capture the widest range of voices to tell their six-decade story as thoroughly as possible. Marshall had wanted to tell the story for years, but couldn't do it until his friend, the businessman Irving Azoff, bought the long-disputed rights to their songs and made it possible to use them. The documentary acknowledges that Beach Boys' singer Mike Love co-wrote many of the group's most popular songs, including “Good Vibrations," with band mastermind Brian Wilson.

New lawsuit accuses Sean 'Diddy' Combs of sexually abusing college student in the 1990s

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who says Sean “Diddy” Combs subjected her to violence and abuse over several years in the 1990s has filed a lawsuit in New York accusing the rapper of sexual assault, battery and gender-motivated violence. The woman describes in the lawsuit several “terrifying sexual encounters” with Combs including being forced to take ecstasy and have sex with Combs’ late former girlfriend Kim Porter. Her lawsuit filed Thursday in state court in Manhattan comes after a series of allegations against the embattled hip-hop mogul. A message seeking comment on the accusations was sent to an attorney for Combs.

The Associated Press