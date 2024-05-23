AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:36 p.m. EDT

Charlie Colin, founding member of the pop-rock band Train, dies at 58

NEW YORK (AP) — Charlie Colin, bassist and founding member of the American pop-rock band Train, has died. He was 58. Colin’s sister confirmed the musician's death Wednesday to The Associated Press. Variety reported Colin slipped and fell in the shower while house-sitting for a friend in Brussels, Belgium. Train formed in San Francisco in the early ’90s. Colin played on Train's first three records, 1998’s self-titled album, 2001’s “Drops of Jupiter” and 2003’s “My Private Nation.” The title track “Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me)” hit No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. It also earned two Grammys, for best rock song and best instrumental arrangement accompanying vocalist(s).

Second flag carried by Jan. 6 rioters displayed outside house owned by Justice Alito, report says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A second flag of a type carried by rioters during the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was displayed outside a house owned by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito. That's according to a report published Wednesday by The New York Times. An “Appeal to Heaven” flag was flown outside Alito’s beach vacation home last summer. An inverted American flag, another symbol carried by rioters, was seen at Alito’s home outside Washington less than two weeks after the violent attack on the Capitol. Alito and the court declined to respond to the newspaper's request for comment. He previously said the inverted American flag was placed by his wife.

Nashville council rejects proposed sign for Morgan Wallen's new bar, decrying his behavior

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville councilmembers have rejected a plan to erect a glowing sign at Morgan Wallen’s new bar along a neon-lit strip of honky tonks in the city's downtown. The council voted 30-3 on Tuesday against the idea. That came after members decried Wallen's use of a racial slur publicized in 2021 and recent criminal charges accusing him of throwing a chair off a Nashville rooftop and nearly hitting two police officers. Plans for a sign to be put up over a public sidewalk required the approval of local authorities and normally isn't a controversial process. The bar is set to open this weekend.

Graceland foreclosure sale halted as Presley estate's lawsuit moves forward

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A judge has halted the auction of Graceland by a company that claimed Elvis Presley's estate failed to repay a loan that used the property as collateral. Shelby County Chancellor JoeDae Jenkins issued a temporary injunction against the proposed auction during a hearing Wednesday. A subsequent statement emailed from someone who appeared to represent the company said it would drop its claim. The Presley estate has argued the claim is fraudulent. Online court records did not immediately show any legal filings suggesting the claim had been dropped. A public notice for a foreclosure sale of the estate posted earlier this month said the trust that controls Graceland owes $3.8 million for a 2018 loan.

Nvidia's profit soars, underscoring its dominance in chips for artificial intelligence

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nvidia overshot Wall Street estimates as its quarterly profit skyrocketed, bolstered by the chip-making dominance that has made the company an icon of the artificial intelligence boom. Its net income rose more than sevenfold compared to a year earlier, jumping to $14.88 billion in the first quarter from $2.04 billion a year earlier. Revenue more than tripled in the quarter, rising to $26.04 billion from $7.19 billion in the previous year. It also announced a 10-for-1 stock split, a move that it noted will make its shares more accessible to employees and investors. The company, based in Santa Clara, California, carved out an early lead in the hardware and software needed to tailor its technology to AI applications.

Chiefs' Mahomes: Butker entitled to his beliefs, even though the QB doesn't always agree with him

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes said Wednesday that while he doesn’t agree with all the beliefs espoused by kicker Harrison Butker during a recent commencement address, the Chiefs quarterback respects his teammate’s right to make them be known. Butker delivered what has become a polarizing speech May 11 at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, where the three-time Super Bowl champion said most women receiving degrees were probably more excited about getting married and having children, and that some Catholic leaders were “pushing dangerous gender ideologies onto the youth of America.” Earlier in the day, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell declined to expand on the NFL’s statement distancing the league from Butker's comments.

Sun's magnetic field may form close to the surface. This finding could improve solar storm forecasts

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — New research indicates the sun's magnetic field originates much closer to the surface than previously thought. The new finding could help predict periods of extreme solar storms like the ones that slammed Earth earlier this month. An international team reported Wednesday the magnetic field appears to generate 20,000 miles beneath the sun's surface. They came up with the figure by crunching data with a NASA supercomputer, The sun's intense magnetic energy is the source of solar flares and coronal mass ejections. When directed toward Earth, they can create auroras but also disrupt power.

Lauryn Hill's classic 'Miseducation' album tops Apple Music's list of best albums of all time

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Let the debate begin. Who has the best albums ever? Apple Music certainly has a perspective. The music streaming giant announced on Wednesday its 10 greatest albums of all time, with Lauryn Hill’s 1998 iconic “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” claiming the top spot. Hill’s debut album outpaced other classic records from Beyoncé, the Beatles, Michael Jackson, Prince, Stevie Wonder and Nirvana. The top 10 albums culminated Apple Music’s inaugural 100 best albums. The process started several months ago when the company’s editorial team of editors and music experts generated a list of candidates from the past 65 years.

A UK lawmaker returns to work as 'the bionic MP' after losing his hands and feet to sepsis

LONDON (AP) — A British lawmaker has returned to work six months after sepsis forced the amputation of his hands and feet. Conservative legislator Craig Mackinlay received a standing ovation when he walked into the House of Commons for the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions session. Mackinlay says he wants to be known as “the bionic MP” and plans to campaign for greater awareness of sepsis. He recounted in interviews how he was taken to hospital on Sept. 28 after feeling ill. At the hospital, the 57-year-old said, he turned “bright blue” as sepsis caused clotting that stopped blood getting to his limbs. He was put in an induced coma and later his hands and feet were amputated below the joints.

Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy takes a 7.7% stake in BuzzFeed

Former Republican presidential candidate and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has purchased a minority stake in BuzzFeed. Shares of the company are rocketing higher before the opening bell Wednesday. Ramaswamy acquired a 7.7% stake in BuzzFeed, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ramaswamy said in the filing that he believes BuzzFeed’s stock is undervalued. He is looking to speak with the company’s board and management.

