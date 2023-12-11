AP Top 25 poll: South Carolina maintains top spot after Women's Hall of Fame Showcase

South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso celebrates in the fourth quarter against the Utah Utes at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Sunday. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images) (Greg Fiume via Getty Images)

The top teams took care of business this week as conference games loom later in the month. Only Penn State, which entered the poll at No. 25 last week, and Washington State, which was ranked No. 21, lost to a team ranked lower than it.

The bottom of the rankings are the most interesting and will likely shake up again with so many teams earning votes in last week’s poll. Seventeen teams were in voters’ individual ballots last week that did not have enough points to earn a ranking in the final collective rankings. There are 19 undefeated teams in Division I and 32 with one loss.

I am an AP voter this season and will share my ballot weekly with team results and reasonings for movement in my rankings. (The full AP poll results are below.)

1. South Carolina (9-0)

The Gamecocks did nothing to lose their spot atop the poll, though they had another close call in a 78-69 win against then-No. 11 Utah. They can adjust their focal point to different weapons and they’ve remained poised in close, late contests. The win over Utah was their second against a team ranked top five in the latest NET rankings. Their résumé is what puts them above UCLA.

2. UCLA (9-0)

The Bruins looked like a clear Final Four team in a 95-78 win over then-No. 20 Florida State at the Women’s Hall of Fame Showcase on Sunday. And head coach Cori Close said it wasn’t even the team’s best game, pointing toward a defensive effort that was lacking and taking ownership of a game plan execution issue. Their significant wins are UConn (NET 14) and FSU (51).

3. Iowa (10-1)

Iowa State’s young roster gave the Hawkeyes a tight one on Wednesday. It was 16 points from Kate Martin and defensive stops late that secured a 67-58 win. Hannah Stuelke was the next role player to step up with 21 points in a 87-65 win over Wisconsin on Sunday in the Big Ten opener.

4. NC State (10-0)

Five players were in double digits in a 80-67 win over Liberty, the team’s only game of the week. It was the second-most points the defense has given up after the 81 in a win over UConn.

Story continues

5. Texas (10-0)

The Longhorns cracked 100 points for a fourth time this season with a 106-62 early-week win over Long Beach State. The starters played limited minutes in the blowout, opening space for reserves to earn some playing time.

6. USC (8-0)

The Trojans won their only game of the week 85-53 over UC Riverside. JuJu Watkins fell shy of another 30-point game with 27 points in 28 minutes. It was the first time in four games she didn’t reach the mark. Lindsay Gottlieb cleared her bench and all but two players scored.

7. Stanford (8-1)

The Cardinal were off this week and will not play until hosting Portland at home on Friday.

8. LSU (9-1)

The Tigers were without guard Hailey Van Lith, who has been dealing with a nagging plantar fasciitis injury, and struggled offensively in the first half against Louisiana on Sunday. They righted it to run away with a 83-53 win with 47 combined points by Angel Reese and Aneesah Morrow. Head coach Kim Mulkey said after the game guard Kateri Poole, a starter in the championship run, is no longer with the team and will not return.

9. Colorado (9-1)

Frida Formann hit seven 3s, matching the school record, and scored 23 to lead the Buffaloes over UT Arlington 95-74 on Tuesday. The experienced group had eight games of 20 assists or more.

10. Utah (8-2)

The Utes hold their spot in my rankings from last week because, though they ended up losing, they played an impressive game against South Carolina on Sunday. Alissa Pili is one of the best forwards in the country and if she hadn’t picked up a third foul in the first half, Utah could have given itself a cushion over the Gamecocks. And the Utes did it on the heels of losing one of their best perimeter shooters.

11. Baylor (7-0)

The Bears were off this week and will host Delaware State on Thursday.

12. Notre Dame (7-1)

The Fighting Irish remain around the same spot in my rankings after defeating Lafayette 96-42. It was their third win of at least 30 points, but they’re still awaiting a chance at a significant win. Freshman guard Hannah Hidalgo is the only player in the country averaging at least 20 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals per game.

13. Ohio State (8-1)

The Buckeyes swept games over Ohio 85-45 and then-No. 25 Penn State 94-84 in overtime. The Big Ten opener was a foul-filled affair and Ohio State scored 26 points (off 42 attempts) from the line that proved the difference. Cotie McMahon and Jacy Sheldon scored all 14 of the Buckeyes’ overtime points while the defense kept the Nittany Lions to four points.

14. Virginia Tech (7-2)

The Hokies earned wins against Long Island University 98-50 and Radford 85-40. They assisted on 30 of 37 field goals against LIU and six players were in double digits. Those numbers weren’t as strong against Radford, but Georgia Amoore and Elizabeth Kitley still didn’t need to carry all of the load.

15. UConn (6-3)

The Huskies aren’t out of trouble, yet. But the 76-64 victory over then-No. 24 North Carolina on Sunday showed they aren’t as deep down as some might want to believe. Paige Bueckers played her best game of the season and received help from teammates. It was a strong defensive effort that has been lacking. But defeating an unhealthy Tar Heels squad that nearly clawed back isn’t impressive enough to move too far up.

16. Kansas State (9-1)

The Wildcats took wins against McNeese 101-39 and Missouri 84-56. The 101 points was their largest of the season by 19 points, and it was the fourth time they allowed fewer than 40 to the opponent. Their biggest win remains a seven-point one over Iowa, which returned the favor 10 days later.

17. Indiana (8-1)

The Hoosiers opened Big Ten play 66-56 over Rutgers. Sara Scalia’s shot wasn’t falling, and they hit a season-low from beyond the arc (3-of-16). Mackenzie Holmes scored a season-high 25 points to make up the difference.

18. Louisville (9-1)

The Cardinals defeated Kentucky 73-61 to hold their spot. They’re 2-1 against the SEC this season with a win against Ole Miss 64-58 and a loss to Alabama 78-73 in hand. They share the offensive load and overcame early turnovers. They’ll face UConn on Saturday.

19. Marquette (9-0)

Marquette continued its best start in program history by rallying to defeat Illinois State (7-2) 64-62. It was the Golden Eagles' lowest offensive output of the season so far, but they found a way to preserve a win in the closing minutes.

20. Creighton (7-1)

The Bluejays defeated Wyoming 73-61 in their only game of the week despite shooting 28% (7-of-25) from 3.

21. Gonzaga (10-2)

Gonzaga took wins over Cal 78-70 in overtime and Rice 80-72. Neither was stunning in either a positive or negative direction.

22. Florida State (7-3)

The Seminoles are undersized and couldn’t keep up with UCLA center Lauren Betts. Ta’Niya Latson (26 points) and Sara Bejedi (19) led Florida State, but the offense couldn’t find its groove for long enough periods.

23. Miami (8-0)

Five players scored in double digits as Miami defeated DePaul 75-70. The Hurricanes are one of the last remaining undefeated teams and allow on average 52.9 ppg (16th).

24. West Virginia (9-0)

The Mountaineers essentially traded places with Penn State, last week’s No. 25 team, after winning 83-65 in a head-to-head matchup early in the week. The 64-point pounding of Delaware State on Sunday was their largest of the season, and the first time cracking 100 points.

25. Washington (10-0)

The Huskies took down then-No. 21 Washington State 60-55 on Sunday. Rivalry games are different beasts, yet it still counts as a significant win for the undefeated squad. They beat out other undefeated teams, particularly UNLV, for the final spot in my ballot for having that significant win when others do not. Their defense is ranks in the top five.

Out: North Carolina (6-4), Penn State (7-3), Washington State (10-2)

Considered: Syracuse (8-1), UNLV (9-0), TCU (10-0)

1. South Carolina (9-0)

2. UCLA (9-0)

3. NC State (10-0)

4. Iowa (10-1)

5. Texas (10-0)

6. USC (8-0)

7. LSU (9-1)

8. Colorado (9-1)

9. Stanford (8-1)

10. Baylor (7-0)

11. Utah (8-2)

12t. Kansas State (9-1)

12t. Ohio State (8-1)

14. Notre Dame (7-1)

15. Indiana (8-1)

16. Virginia Tech (7-2)

17. UConn (6-3)

18. Louisville (9-1)

19. Marquette (9-0)

20. Creighton (7-1)

21. Gonzaga (10-2)

22. Florida State (7-3)

23. UNLV (9-0)

24. Miami (Florida) (8-0)

25. North Carolina (6-4)