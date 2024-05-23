AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:04 a.m. EDT

French Open: Nadal faces Zverev in first round

PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal will begin probably his last French Open against No. 4-ranked Alexander Zverev. It's a rematch of their semfinal meeting in 2022. An unseeded Nadal had been coy about whether he would compete at Roland Garros after two seasons of off-and-on action because of injuries, including a surgically repaired hip that forced him to miss his favorite tournament a year ago. He's won the French Open 14 times. The tournament begins on Sunday.

Toronto awarded WNBA's first franchise outside US, with expansion team set to begin play in 2026

Toronto has been awarded the WNBA’s first franchise outside the United States, with the expansion team set to begin play in 2026. Ahead of the official announcement Thursday, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert told The Associated Press: "The thing I love about going to another country is that the young girls and boys get to see professional basketball for women is important, too.” The team will be owned by Larry Tanenbaum-led Kilmer Sports Ventures. Tanenbaum also is the chairman and a minority owner of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, which owns several Toronto sports franchises, including the NBA’s Raptors and NHL’s Maple Leafs. Toronto will be the WNBA’s 14th franchise, with Golden State set to start play next year. Toronto will play at 8,700-seat Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Doncic leads strong close by Mavericks for 108-105 win over Wolves in Game 1 of West finals

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 15 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter to lift the Dallas Mavericks to a 108-105 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. Kyrie Irving scored 24 of his 30 points in the first half for the Mavericks. They trailed 102-98 after a 3-pointer by Anthony Edwards with 3:37 left before an 8-0 run the Wolves didn’t stop until a tip-in with 10.5 seconds to go. Jaden McDaniels had 24 points for the Wolves. Edwards was stifled for 19 points in a team effort from the Mavericks.

Bobrovsky makes 23 saves for first shutout of the postseason, Panthers beat Rangers 3-0 in Game 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 23 shots for his first shutout of the postseason, Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and an assist and the Florida Panthers beat the New York Rangers 3-0 on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final. Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Bennett also scored. Bobrovsky, who had six shutouts during the regular season, had the second of his career in the playoffs. Igor Shesterkin finished with 24 saves for Presidents’ Trophy-winning Rangers. They lost for the third time in four games after opening the postseason with seven straight victories. Game 2 is Friday night in New York.

Chiefs' Mahomes: Butker entitled to his beliefs, even though the QB doesn't always agree with him

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes said Wednesday that while he doesn’t agree with all the beliefs espoused by kicker Harrison Butker during a recent commencement address, the Chiefs quarterback respects his teammate’s right to make them be known. Butker delivered what has become a polarizing speech May 11 at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, where the three-time Super Bowl champion said most women receiving degrees were probably more excited about getting married and having children, and that some Catholic leaders were “pushing dangerous gender ideologies onto the youth of America.” Earlier in the day, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell declined to expand on the NFL’s statement distancing the league from Butker's comments.

Bayer Leverkusen's unbeaten run ended 3-0 by Atalanta and Lookman hat trick in Europa League final

DUBLIN (AP) — Atalanta has beaten previously unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in the Europa League final. Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman was unstoppable and Bayer Leverkusen’s impossible dream of completing an entire season unbeaten with a hat trick of titles proved to be just that. Instead, Lookman was the hat trick hero with all three goals. It was a beating few saw coming for the new German champion whose European record unbeaten run stopped at 51 games. Lookman, the London-born Nigeria international, was ruthless punishing big errors by Leverkusen players. He scored twice in the first 26 minutes and again in the 75th.

James extends his All-NBA appearance record, while Doncic, Gilgeous-Alexander set for supermax deals

NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James is now the youngest and the oldest player to make an All-NBA team. And Dallas’ Luka Doncic and Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are now in position for huge raises in a few years. Denver’s Nikola Jokic and Gilgeous-Alexander were the only unanimous first-team selections on this season’s All-NBA team, which was revealed by the league on Wednesday night. They were joined on the first team by Doncic, Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Boston’s Jayson Tatum. On the second team: New York’s Jalen Brunson, Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards, Phoenix’s Kevin Durant, the Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard and James’ teammate, Anthony Davis. The third team had James, Stephen Curry, Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis, Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton and Phoenix’s Devin Booker.

Colonial gets modern upgrades during a Hanse-led restoration inspired by 1941 US Open

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Worked was already underway on a complete renovation of the historic Colonial course the day after Emiliano Grillo won on the second playoff hole last May. While there are plenty of modern upgrades at “Hogan’s Alley,” a significant goal of the $20 million-plus project was to restore the old-school course to much of its original form. Colonial Country Club opened in 1936, five years before a U.S. Open was played there and 10 years before it began hosting what is now the longest-running PGA Tour event at the same venue. Renowned architect Gil Hanse oversaw the course renovation that was completed on time for the Charles Schwab Challenge this week. The first round is Thursday.

Peyton Manning says he has no desire to go from broadcasting to an NFL executive position

DENVER (AP) — Peyton Manning says he has no desire to leave broadcasting with brother Eli and head to the executive suite of an NFL franchise. Manning says he gets his football fix doing the ManningCast broadcast of “Monday Night Football” games with his brother. Manning received an award Wednesday night honoring his work in the Denver community. Ahead of the event, he was asked if he would ever want to get into NFL ownership and he said he'd rather stick with his livecast with Eli that won its second Sports Emmy award this week

As NCAA moves toward $2.8 billion settlement, whether Colorado case is part of deal is uncertain

The NCAA is moving toward a $2.8 billion settlement that could resolve three antitrust lawsuits, but whether a fourth is also part of the agreement remains uncertain. Attorneys in Fontenot v. the NCAA say they would like their case to stay where it is in Colorado and not be moved to a California court. The NCAA and five major college conferences asked a Colorado judge to combine the Fontenot case with another being heard in the Northern District of California. Meanwhile, the Big Ten became the latest conference to approve the proposed settlement of the House case and the NCAA Board of Governors signed off on the proposal, too.

