AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:28 a.m. EDT

Doncic lifts Mavericks with go-ahead 3 with 3 seconds left to top Wolves 109-108 for 2-0 lead

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Luka Doncic hit the go-ahead 3-pointer and posted his fifth triple-double of the playoffs to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 109-108 victory and a 2-0 lead on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals. Doncic had 32 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds for his eighth triple-double in 42 career postseason games as the Mavericks erased an 18-point deficit that stood late in the second quarter and were still down 16 midway through the third. Naz Reid went 7 for 9 from 3-point range for 23 points for the Wolves. His last try at the buzzer rimmed out.

Rafael Nadal says he is feeling better and this might not be his last French Open

PARIS (AP) — This might not turn out to be Rafael Nadal’s last French Open, after all. The 14-time champion at Roland Garros said Saturday that he is not 100% sure that he will not play again at the Grand Slam tournament. Nadal has missed much of the last two seasons because of hip and abdominal muscle issues, and he is just 7-4 in 2024. There had been some doubt after a lopsided loss at the Italian Open two weeks ago whether he would even enter the clay-court event in Paris at all this year. Nadal was drawn to face No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev in a showdown that will be everyone’s focus on Monday.

Bobrovsky, Shesterkin matching each other save-for-save in Panthers-Rangers series for East title

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Eastern Conference Finals have been a goaltender duel. Nobody should have expected otherwise. Seems fitting that the Florida Panthers and New York Rangers are knotted at one game apiece heading into Game 3 on Sunday afternoon, given that a pair of Russian netminders and past Vezina Trophy winners have basically matched each other save-for-save, stat-for-stat. Florida's Sergei Bobrovsky has allowed the Rangers to score two goals. New York's Igor Shesterkin has allowed the Panthers to score two goals, not counting an own goal deflected in by a teammate and an empty-netter that New York yielded in Game 1.

Kyle Larson hopes rain and his daughter's misgivings don't ruin Indianapolis 500 debut

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kyle Larson's bid to race both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday has plenty of supporters. Tony Stewart and Robby Gordon are two of the four drivers who have tried it. Both say Larson can not only do it but is a threat to win both races. Larson's 6-year-old daughter, Audrey, isn't feeling it. She says she is rooting for Alexander Rossi to win and hoping that her dad finishes second if he doesn't wreck.

Heat is off Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever after getting their 1st win of the WNBA season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The heat is off Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. The WNBA rookie sensation and her team won their first game of the season on Friday The Fever rallied from 11 points down in the first half to beat Los Angeles 78-73 and snap a five-game skid in front a Sparks home record crowd of 19,103 at Crypto.com Arena. Clark had 11 points and 10 rebounds for her first WNBA double-double. She hit two clutch 3-pointers in the final minutes after missing her first seven attempts from long range. She had eight assists and just two turnovers.

Goodrow scores in overtime, Rangers outlast Panthers 2-1 in Game 2 to even Eastern Conference final

NEW YORK (AP) — Barclay Goodrow scored at 14:01 of overtime and the New York Ranger beat the Florida Panthers 2-1 on Friday night in Game 2 to even the Eastern Conference final. Goodrow fired a snap shot from between the circles over Sergei Bobrovsky’s right shoulder, sending the Madison Square Garden crowd that has been sitting on edge into a frenzy. Vincent Trocheck scored early and Igor Shesterkin made 26 saves for New York. Riding the excitement of having tough guy Matt Rempe back in the lineup, they showed a lot more life after being shut out 3-0 in the opener. Carter Verhaeghe scored for Florida and Bobrovsky made 29 saves. The series shifts to Florida for Games 3 and 4 on Sunday and Tuesday.

T-wolves struggling to get Edwards going, as another off game has them down 2-0 and headed to Dallas

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards had the ball for Minnesota with a two-point lead and threw the ball out of bounds with 13 seconds left against Dallas in the Western Conference finals. The turnover set up the go-ahead 3-pointer by Luka Doncic for the Mavericks with 3 seconds to go for a 109-108 victory and a 2-0 series lead over the Timberwolves. That was one of many possessions in Game 2 that got away. Edwards shot 5 for 17 for 21 points. He's 11 for 33 in the series and 30 for 89 over his last five games.

Czech Republic tops Sweden 7-3 to set up world ice hockey final against Canada or Switzerland

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech Republic produced a three-goal second period as it downed Sweden 7-3 to advance to the final of the ice hockey world championship for the first time since 2010. Ottawa Senators forward Dominik Kubalik and Lukas Sedlak scored two goals apiece and added an assist each. Carolina Hurricanes forward Martin Necas had a four-point game with a goal and three assists. David Kampf and Ondrej Kase had a goal and an assist each for the Czechs, who next face defending champion Canada or Switzerland.

Drivers who try the Indy 500-NASCAR 600 double have had mixed results. Kyle Larson is next

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Only four drivers have attempted the Memorial Day weekend double — completing 1,100-miles of racing in a single day. Kyle Larson will try to become the fifth Sunday. Bad weather, mechanical problems and late arrivals have derailed some of the previous quests, leading to mixed results. Larson has a chance to rewrite history even with rain in the Indianapolis 500 forecast when he starts, fittingly, from the No. 5 spot before heading to Charlotte for the Coca-Cola 600 and his more familiar No. 5 Chevrolet. But if anyone can succeed, it's Larson, the 2021 Cup champion who is one of the world’s top and most versatile racers.

José Ramírez goes deep twice, starts run of 3 straight Guardians' homers in 10-4 victory over Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — José Ramírez went deep twice and started a run of three straight homers in the fourth inning as the Cleveland Guardians extended their winning streak to seven with a 10-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Ramirez had a pair of two-run shots into the rockpile beyond the center field fence at Angel Stadium during the third and fourth innings. It was the 24th multihomer game of Ramirez’s career. Josh Naylor and David Fry also went deep in the fourth as the Guardians became the first team in the majors this season to go back-to-back-to-back. Luis Rengifo homered for the Angels.

