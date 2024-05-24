AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:49 a.m. EDT

NCAA, leagues back $2.8 billion settlement, setting stage for current, former athletes to be paid

The NCAA and five major college sports conferences have agreed to settle antitrust allegations for nearly $2.8 billion over the next 10 years. The deal also calls for a groundbreaking revenue-sharing model that could start steering millions of dollars directly to college athletes as soon as fall 2025. If approved by a judge, the payouts will go to thousands of former and current college athletes who were not allowed to earn money from endorsement and sponsorship deals dating to 2016. The Big Ten, Big 12, Atlantic Coast Conference, Southeastern Conference and Pac-12 were the defendants along with the NCAA.

Brown matches career playoff high with 40 points, Celtics beat Pacers to take 2-0 lead in East

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown matched his career playoff high with 40 points and the Celtics beat the Indiana Pacers 126-110 to open a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals. Brown scored 10 to help Boston run off 20 points in a row in the first half and take the lead for good. Jayson Tatum and Derrick White scored 23 points apiece. Jrue Holiday had 15 points and 10 assists for the top-seeded Celtics. They lost Game 2 in both of their previous playoff series this postseason. Pascal Siakam scored 28 points for the Pacers. They will host Games 3 and 4 on Saturday and Monday nights.

Pacers trying to regroup after star Tyrese Haliburton leaves Game 2 with hamstring, chest injuries

BOSTON (AP) — Indiana All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton left in the third quarter because of left hamstring soreness and a chest injury in the Pacers’ 126-110 loss to Boston on Thursday night in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Haliburton winced at times when running up the court early in the third quarter. He was ruled out with just under nine minutes to play in the game. Haliburton went 4 for 8 from the field and finished with 10 points in 28 minutes. He played just eight minutes in the third quarter, scoring two points. Coach Rick Carlisle said it was the same hamstring that caused Haliburton to miss 10 games in January. He'll be evaluated Friday.

McDavid gets the winner in the 2nd OT after Oilers overcome captain's penalty to beat Stars 3-2

DALLAS (AP) — Connor McDavid scored 32 seconds into the second overtime and the Edmonton Oilers overcame their captain’s double-minor penalty in the first extra period and beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final. The Stars were 0 for 3 on power plays in regulation, then couldn’t capitalize on four minutes with a man advantage after the high-stick penalty against McDavid in the opening seconds of the first overtime. Leon Draisaitl extended his playoff-opening points streak to 13 games with a goal, while Zach Hyman had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner stopped 31 shots. Tyler Seguin scored both goals for the Stars. Game 2 is Saturday night.

Paying college athletes is closer than ever. How could it work and what stands in the way?

A proposed settlement in an antitrust lawsuit that has been approved by the NCAA and major college conferences would cost billions and pave the way for a new compensation model for college athletes. A judge must still accept the proposal. Plus, many questions remain unanswered about how this will work and whether it can withstand future legal scrutiny. But college sports is pointed toward a revolutionary path that could have some of the wealthiest schools directly paying athletes to participate.

Officer who arrested Scottie Scheffler disciplined for not having bodycam activated

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say the Kentucky police officer who arrested top-ranked golfer Scottie Scheffler outside the PGA Championship is receiving “corrective action” for not having his body-worn camera activated when he approached the golfer’s vehicle and was allegedly dragged to the ground. Louisville police said Thursday that they don't have footage of the initial interaction Friday between Scheffler and Louisville Detective Bryan Gillis outside Valhalla Golf Club. The golfer was arrested on charges that he injured Gillis and disobeyed commands, but Scheffler has called the incident a misunderstanding. Officials didn't elaborate on what “corrective action” has been taken against Gillis for not having his bodycam turned on.

Raiders give Maxx Crosby a $7.2 million raise over the next 2 seasons, AP source says

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders are rewarding star pass rusher Maxx Crosby with a $6 million raise this season and another $1.2 million next year. The person with knowledge of the deal spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract details have not been announced. Three years remain on Crosby’s contract. He signed a four-year extension in March 2022 worth about $95 million. He was scheduled to approximately $19.38 million this year and $21.92 in 2025, according to Spotrac.

Orioles survive ChiSox rally, win 8-6 in a game that ended with infield fly and interference call

CHICAGO (AP) — Jorge Mateo hit a go-ahead, three-run homer and the Baltimore Orioles withstood a late Chicago comeback try and beat the White Sox 8-6 Thursday night in a game that ended on an infield fly and an interference call. Trailing 8-2 entering the bottom of the ninth , the White Sox scored four runs and closed within 8-6. With runners on first and second and one out, Andrew Benintendi hit a popup to Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson. The infield fly rule was called and umpires ruled the runner at second, Andrew Vaughn, interfered with Henderson. The runner was called out, ending the game and Chicago’s rally. Anthony Santander also homered and Adley Rutschmann added three RBIs for Baltimore, which snapped a three-game skid

Cavaliers fire coach J.B. Bickerstaff despite back-to-back playoff appearances and steady progress

CLEVELAND (AP) — J.B. Bickerstaff has been fired as Cleveland’s coach despite leading the Cavaliers through a major rebuild, an injury-ravaged season and into the second round of the NBA playoffs. Bickerstaff’s dismissal came one week after the Cavs were eliminated in five games by the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Cleveland played the final two games without All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell. Bickerstaff's team made progress in each of his four seasons with Cleveland. The 45-year-old Bickerstaff went 170-159 in the regular season and 6-11 in the playoffs. The Cavs defeated Orlando in the first round before losing to Boston.

McLaughlin soaks up every moment of making Team Penske history ahead of the Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Long after Scott McLaughlin won the pole for the Indianapolis 500, he went into the grandstands to collect his thoughts. McLaughlin sat alone in the darkened Indianapolis Motor Speedway, listening to Post Malone and scrolling through his phone to answer all the well wishes he’d received for what he considers the biggest accomplishment of his career. McLaughlin led the first Team Penske lockout of the front row of Indianapolis 500 qualifying since 1988 when he won the pole for Sunday’s race. He will start alongside Penske teammates Will Power and reigning winner Josef Newgarden.

The Associated Press