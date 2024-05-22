AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:15 p.m. EDT

Towns treasures Timberwolves' trip to West finals as Doncic-Irving duo hits stride for Mavericks

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns has seen the payoff this spring for his commitment to and sacrifice for the Minnesota Timberwolves. They're in the Western Conference finals for the first time in 20 years due in large part to the offense and defense supplied by the four-time All-Star over the first two rounds. They host the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 on Wednesday night. The Mavericks have also hit their stride with the Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving duo that didn't take off on the first try last season. Both teams used record-setting rallies to clinch their second-round series wins.

Chiefs' Mahomes: Butker entitled to his beliefs, even though the QB doesn't always agree with him

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes said Wednesday that while he doesn’t agree with all the beliefs espoused by kicker Harrison Butker during a recent commencement address, the Chiefs quarterback respects his teammate’s right to make them be known. Butker delivered what has become a polarizing speech May 11 at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, where the three-time Super Bowl champion said most women receiving degrees were probably more excited about getting married and having children, and that some Catholic leaders were “pushing dangerous gender ideologies onto the youth of America.” Earlier in the day, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell declined to expand on the NFL’s statement distancing the league from Butker's comments.

Former Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe gets the New Jersey Devils top job, source tells AP

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have hired Sheldon Keefe as coach less than two weeks after he was fired by the Toronto Maple Leafs. He's the Devils' fifth coach since 2019 and third since March. They fired Lindy Ruff late in the season, replaced him on an interim basis with Travis Green and missed the playoffs anyway. Green left to coach the Ottawa Senators. This is Keefe's second head-coaching job in the NHL after spending the past four-plus seasons with Toronto. He'll now be tasked with trying to get New jersey back into the postseason.

City strikes deal to sell its half of soon-to-be-former Oakland A's coliseum

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The city of Oakland is selling its share of the Oakland Coliseum to a local Black development group for at least $105 million. The coliseum is home to the departing Oakland Athletics baseball team. Mayor Sheng Thao announced the deal Wednesday. She said the sale will spur housing and economic development at the site, which also includes the Oakland Arena. The African American Sports & Entertainment Group was founded with the primary purpose of spurring economic equity for the Black community. The Oakland City Council must pass an ordinance authorizing the city to enter into a purchase and sale agreement.

Bayer Leverkusen's unbeaten run ended 3-0 by Atalanta and Lookman hat trick in Europa League final

DUBLIN (AP) — Atalanta has beaten previously unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in the Europa League final. Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman was unstoppable and Bayer Leverkusen’s impossible dream of completing an entire season unbeaten with a hat trick of titles proved to be just that. Instead, Lookman was the hat trick hero with all three goals. It was a beating few saw coming for the new German champion whose European record unbeaten run stopped at 51 games. Lookman, the London-born Nigeria international, was ruthless punishing big errors by Leverkusen players. He scored twice in the first 26 minutes and again in the 75th.

As NCAA moves toward $2.8 billion settlement, whether Colorado case is part of deal is uncertain

The NCAA is moving toward a $2.8 billion settlement that could resolve three antitrust lawsuits, but whether a fourth is also part of the agreement remains uncertain. Attorneys in Fontenot vs. the NCAA say they would like their case to the stay where it is in Colorado and not be moved to a California court. The NCAA and five major college conferences asked a Colorado judge to combine the Fontenot case with another being heard in the Northern District of California. Meanwhile, the Big Ten became the latest conference to approve the proposed settlement of the House case.

Kyle Larson carefully watching weather as Indy 500 draws closer and forecast for rain worsens

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kyle Larson's only complaint eight days into Indy 500 prep is the forecast for Sunday, which is calling for rain. Larson is trying to become the fifth driver to run the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day, and he doesn’t want weather spoiling it. He said if it's going to rain on Sunday then he's hoping for a complete washout and to return to run the race Monday. Larson grew a bit excited when he learned of NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick’s indecisiveness over how to handle the weather forecast. Hendrick isn't sure he wants to pull Larson from Indy after so much work has gone into the effort.

Stenhouse fined $75,000 by NASCAR, Busch avoids penalty for post All-Star race fight

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has been fined $75,000 by NASCAR for fighting with Kyle Busch after the All-Star race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Stenhouse’s father, who joined the fracas, was suspended indefinitely. The $75,000 fine was the largest ever handed down by NASCAR for fighting. Busch was not penalized for his action in the Sunday night race. The two tangled on the first lap and then Busch seemed to deliberately wreck Stenhouse on the second lap. Stenhouse parked his damaged Chevrolet in Busch’s pit stall, where it had to be towed away by NASCAR.

TNT will begin airing College Football Playoff games through sublicense with ESPN

TNT Sports will begin airing College Football Playoff games this upcoming season through a sublicense with ESPN. The five-year agreement announced Wednesday gives TNT two first-round games the first two years. Beginning in 2026, it expands to two first-round and two quarterfinals. ESPN’s $7.8 billion deal with the College Football Playoff, which was announced in March, allowed it to sublicense games to other networks. This will be the first season of the 12-team playoff. ESPN has carried the College Football Playoff since it started in the 2014 season. It replaced the Bowl Championship Series.

Clark, Reese and Brink have already been a huge boon for WNBA with high attendance and ratings

NEW YORK (AP) — Fueled by its sensational rookie class of Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Cameron Brink, the WNBA had a huge first week in terms of attendance, ratings and digital media. The league saw a 14% increase in attendance from last year with both New York and Indiana leading the way with more than 17,000 fans at their home openers. In all, there were 10 sellouts during the league’s opening week. The five games on ESPN networks this year have averaged 1.43 million viewers, which is up 181% from the same number of games last season. That includes the 2.1 million viewers for Clark's debut.

The Associated Press