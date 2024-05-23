AP News Summary at 1:24 a.m. EDT

Norway, Ireland and Spain say they will recognize a Palestinian state, deepening Israel's isolation

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Norway, Ireland and Spain say they will recognize a Palestinian state. The historic but largely symbolic move further deepens Israel’s isolation more than seven months into its grinding war against Hamas in Gaza. Israel immediately denounced Wednesday's decisions and recalled its ambassadors to the three countries. Palestinians welcomed the announcements as an affirmation of their decades-long quest for statehood in east Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. Israel seized those territories in the 1967 Mideast war and still controls them. While some 140 countries recognize a Palestinian state, the cascade of recognition announcements could build momentum at a time when even close allies of Israel have piled on criticism for its conduct in Gaza.

Strong winds topple stage at a campaign rally in northern Mexico, killing at least 5 people

SAN PEDRO GARZA GARCIA, Mexico (AP) — At least five are dead and 50 more injured after the collapse of a stage during a campaign rally in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon. The state’s governor confirmed the tragedy. The stage collapse, caused by a strong gust of wind, occurred during an event attended by presidential long-shot candidate Jorge Álvarez Máynez. Videos of the dramatic incident painted social media on Wednesday night. Videos showed plummeting wind, people screaming and running away, later climbing out from under metal polls. Afterward, soldiers, police and other officials roamed the grounds of the park where the event took place.

5 dead and nearly 3 dozen hurt in tornadoes that tore through Iowa, officials say

GREENFIELD, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a deadly tornado that wreaked havoc in the small city of Greenfield, Iowa, left four people dead and nearly three dozen injured, while a fifth person was killed elsewhere. The twister that tore through the city on Tuesday was rated at least an EF-3 by the National Weather Service and was so destructive that it took authorities more than a day to account for the area’s residents. Officials believe the number of people injured is likely higher. The deadly twister was spawned during a historic tornado season in the U.S. April had the second-highest number of tornadoes on record in the country.

Taiwan says it has scrambled jets and put missile, naval and land units on alert over China drills

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan says it has scrambled jets and put missile, naval and land units on alert over drills China has announced around the self-governing island democracy. The Defense Ministry said China's “irrational provocation has jeopardized regional peace and stability.” China’s military said it started two-day exercises surrounding Taiwan on Thursday in what it called punishment for separatist forces seeking independence on the self-governed island. A new president took office in Taiwan this week who has said he seeks dialogue with Beijing while maintaining Taiwan's de facto independent status and avoiding conflicts that could draw in chief foreign supporters.

A comment from Trump and GOP actions in the states put contraceptive access in the 2024 spotlight

CHICAGO (AP) — Republican state lawmakers across the U.S. have been knocking down efforts by Democrats to ensure access to various forms of birth control. Former President Donald Trump put contraception in the election year spotlight this week when he said he was open to restrictions on it, then backed away from that statement. The focus on contraception provides an opening for Democrats, who are seeking to capitalize on the issue as a potent driver of voter turnout in the fall — just as they did with abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a constitutional right to the procedure. Already this year, Republican legislatures and governors in numerous states have defeated Democratic attempts to protect access to contraception.

Donald Trump may be stuck in a Manhattan courtroom, but he knows his fave legal analysts

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump may be stuck in a Manhattan courtroom for his hush money trial, but he knows his favorite television analysts. In getting the last word after a day's testimony in his trial, the former president reads aloud commentaries to say the “legal scholars” all support his case. Fox News analyst Andy McCarthy is a particular hero, with at least a dozen mentions by Trump. Jonathan Turley, Mark Levin and Greg Jarrett are other Fox personalities who get shout-outs Occasionally, someone from CNN slips in. MSNBC gets the silent treatment.

In riot-hit New Caledonia, French President Macron says priority is return to calm amid unrest

President Emmanuel Macron has met with local officials in riot-hit New Caledonia, after crossing the globe in a high-profile show of support for the French Pacific archipelago gripped by deadly unrest. Macron, who briefly spoke to reporters after his arrival Thursday at La Tontouta International Airport, said he viewed a return to calm as the top priority. His trip comes amid the most severe violence to hit New Caledonia since the 1980s. The unrest was triggered by reforms passed by lawmakers in Paris that would change the voting system in New Caledonia, where Indigenous people have long sought independence from France.

Second flag carried by Jan. 6 rioters displayed outside house owned by Justice Alito, report says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A second flag of a type carried by rioters during the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was displayed outside a house owned by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito. That's according to a report published Wednesday by The New York Times. An “Appeal to Heaven” flag was flown outside Alito’s beach vacation home last summer. An inverted American flag, another symbol carried by rioters, was seen at Alito’s home outside Washington less than two weeks after the violent attack on the Capitol. Alito and the court declined to respond to the newspaper's request for comment. He previously said the inverted American flag was placed by his wife.

Baseball becomes a shelter for Venezuelan children in soccer-mad Peru

LIMA, Peru (AP) — The crack of bat on ball and the sight of Venezuelan children running the bases on the soccer field turned baseball diamond on the outskirts of Peru’s capital are watched with confusion by locals accustomed to soccer. The questioning looks don’t deter the young Venezuelans for whom baseball reinforces a strong bond with their embattled homeland. And there is no shortage of players with more than 1 million Venezuelans estimated to live in Lima, a city of about 10 million people. Immigrants, mainly Venezuelans, have opened five baseball academies in Lima, the capital of soccer-made Peru.

Remember last year's Memorial Day travel jams? Chances are they will be much worse this year

Highways and airports are likely to be jammed in the coming days as Americans head out on and home from Memorial Day weekend getaways. AAA predicts this will be the busiest start-of-summer weekend in nearly 20 years. The Transportation Security Administration says up to 3 million people may pass through airport checkpoints on Friday alone. And that’s just a sample of what’s to come. U.S. airlines expect to carry a record number of passengers this summer. The national expression of wanderlust is happening at a time when Americans tell pollsters they are worried about the economy and the direction of the country.

The Associated Press