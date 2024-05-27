AP News Summary at 12:10 a.m. EDT

Latest deadly weather in US kills at least 18 as storms carve path of ruin across multiple states

VALLEY VIEW, Texas (AP) — Powerful storms have killed at least 18 people, injured hundreds and left a wide trail of destruction across Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. The storms obliterated homes and destroyed a truck stop where drivers took shelter during the latest deadly weather to strike the central U.S. Seven deaths were reported in Cooke County, Texas, near the Oklahoma border, where a tornado Saturday night plowed through a rural area near a mobile home park. Five people were killed in Arkansas, two in Oklahoma and one in Kentucky. Tens of thousands of residents were without power across the region.

Palestinian medics say Israeli airstrikes kill 35 in Gaza's Rafah as displaced people are hit

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinian health workers say Israeli attacks have killed at least 35 people and hit tents for displaced people in the southern Gaza city of Rafah. They say “numerous” others are trapped in flaming debris. Sunday's attacks came two days after the International Court of Justice ordered Israel to end its military offensive in Rafah, where more than half of Gaza’s population had sought shelter before Israel’s incursion. Israel’s army says it hit a Hamas installation where senior Hamas members were located. Gaza’s Health Ministry says women and children make up most of the dead and dozens of wounded.

Here's what every key witness said at Donald Trump’s hush money trial. Closing arguments are coming

NEW YORK (AP) — Testimony is over at Donald Trump’s criminal trial in New York after a parade of 22 witnesses, including a porn actor, tabloid publisher and White House insiders. Prosecutors and Trump’s lawyers are scheduled to make their closing arguments on Tuesday. After that, it'll be up to 12 jurors to decide whether prosecutors have proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Trump illegally falsified records at his company as part of an effort to keep embarrassing stories from becoming public during his 2016 presidential campaign. He's pleaded not guilty. A conviction could come down to how the jurors interpret the testimony they heard and which witnesses they found credible.

Australia plans to send aid to Papua New Guinea as rain raises safety fears at deadly landslide site

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia is preparing to send aircraft and other equipment to help at the site of the deadly landslide in Papua New Guinea as rain in the South Pacific nation’s mountainous interior is raising fears that the tons of rubble that buried hundreds of villagers will become dangerously unstable. Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said Monday his officials have been talking with their Papua New Guinea counterparts since Friday when a mountainside collapsed on Yambali village in Enga province, which the U.N. estimates killed 670 people. The remains of only six people have been recovered so far. Heavy rain fell for two hours overnight in the provincial capital of Wabag, 35 miles from the devastated village. Communications with the village are limited.

Cyclone floods coastal villages and cuts power in Bangladesh, where 800,000 had evacuated

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A cyclone has flooded villages and left hundreds of thousands of people without power after making landfall overnight along the coasts of Bangladesh and India’s West Bengal state. Nearly 800,000 residents had evacuated vulnerable areas of Bangladesh's coast ahead of Cyclone Remal. TV stations reported dozens of villages were flooded as the storm surge damaged and washed away flood protection embankments. Authorities gave no casualty figures yet, but local media reported two deaths. Indian forecasters had said Remal could have winds up to 75 mph. A 3-foot storm surge and moderate to heavy rainfall also were forecast. Airports and schools in the area were closed Monday and seaports suspended operations.

North Korea plans to launch a rocket soon, likely carrying its 2nd military spy satellite

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea plans to launch a rocket apparently carrying its second military spy satellite by early next week. The notification of the banned launch drew quick, strong rebukes from its neighbors. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida were meeting on Monday with Chinese Primer Li Qiang in Seoul for their first trilateral meeting in more than four years. The notification says the launch would be between Monday and June 3. North Korea didn't specify what was being launched, but it has said it plans three launches of military spy satellites this year. South Korea’s military said Friday that signs of preparations to launch a spy satellite had been detected.

Nigeria is emerging as a critical mineral hub. The government is cracking down on illegal operations

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s government is cracking down on illegal mining, making dozens of arrests of unlicensed miners since April for allegedly stealing the country’s lithium, a critical mineral used in batteries for electric vehicles, smartphones and power systems. The recent arrests come as Nigeria seeks to regulate its mining operations of critical minerals, curb illegal activity and better benefit from its mineral resources. Illegal mines are rife in the country’s fledging industry as corruption among regulatory officials is common and the mineral deposits are located in remote areas with minimal government presence. Officials say profits from illicit mining practices has helped arm militia groups in the north of the county.

In one North Carolina county, it's 'growth, growth, growth.' But will Biden reap the benefit?

SILER CITY, N.C. (AP) — Just 81,000 people live in rural Chatham County in North Carolina, where there are more than 1,000 farms. But life is changing. The new Wolfspeed factory that overlooks I-64 will soon produce advanced wafers for computer chips. Automaker Vinfast is scheduled to open a factory next year. Both projects stem in large part from incentives that President Joe Biden signed into law. The Democrat has campaigned on how his policies helped pump hundreds of billions of dollars in private and federal investment into companies. But so far this election year, the investments haven’t significantly swayed a public concerned about inflation.

Newgarden goes back-to-back at Indy 500 to give Roger Penske record-extending 20th win

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Josef Newgarden put his cheating scandal behind him to become the first back-to-back winner of the Indianapolis 500 since Helio Castroneves 22 years ago and give Roger Penske a record-extending 20th win in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” The Tennessean passed Pato O’Ward on the final lap of Sunday’s rain-delayed race to become the first driver to win consecutive 500s since Castroneves did it for Penske in 2001 and 2002. And just like last year, Newgarden stopped his Chevrolet-powered car on the track and climbed through a hole in the fence to celebrate with fans in the grandstands. O’Ward slumped his head over his steering wheel in bitter disappointment. He was trying to become the first Mexican in 108 runnings to win the Indy 500.

Grayson Murray's parents say the two-time PGA Tour winner died of suicide

Grayson Murray’s parents say their 30-year-old son took his own life. Murray died on Saturday, one day after he withdrew from a PGA Tour event at Colonial. Eric and Terry Murray are asking for privacy and that people honor Murray by being kind to one another. His death comes at a time when Murray appeared to be on track with his life and his golf. He has been open about his struggles with mental health and alcoholism. He said when he won the Sony Open in January that he had been sober for the last eight months.

