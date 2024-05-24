AP News Summary at 1:46 a.m. EDT

Trump swaps bluster for silence, and possibly sleep, in his hush money trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump isn’t known for letting slights pass. Yet for weeks, the famously combative presumptive Republican presidential nominee has sat silently in a sterile lower Manhattan courtroom amid a barrage of insults and accusations. Through it all, Trump has spent the majority of his time as a criminal defendant sitting nearly motionless, for hours, leaning back in his chair with his eyes closed — so zen he often appeared to be asleep. Trump’s demeanor inside the courtroom has, in many ways, been dramatic for its very lack of drama. And it is at least, in part, a strategy in response to warnings that behaving like he has in past trials could backfire.

'Green blitz': As election nears, Biden pushes slew of rules on environment, other priorities

WASHINGTON (AP) — As he tries to secure his legacy, President Joe Biden has unleashed a flurry of election-year rules on the environment. They include a landmark regulation that would force coal-fired power plants to capture smokestack emissions or shut down. It is among dozens of actions the Biden administration has taken in recent weeks to meet his climate goals and other priorities. The regulations are led by the Environmental Protection Agency but involve a host of federal agencies on issues including education, transportation and labor. They are being issued in quick succession as Biden rushes to meet a looming deadline to ensure they are not overturned by a new Congress.

NCAA, leagues back $2.8 billion settlement, setting stage for current, former athletes to be paid

The NCAA and five major college sports conferences have agreed to settle antitrust allegations for nearly $2.8 billion over the next 10 years. The deal also calls for a groundbreaking revenue-sharing model that could start steering millions of dollars directly to college athletes as soon as fall 2025. If approved by a judge, the payouts will go to thousands of former and current college athletes who were not allowed to earn money from endorsement and sponsorship deals dating to 2016. The Big Ten, Big 12, Atlantic Coast Conference, Southeastern Conference and Pac-12 were the defendants along with the NCAA.

Mexico's poorest receiving less government funds under president who brought poor to the fore

MEXICO CITY (AP) — President Andrés Manuel López Obrador swept into office nearly six years ago with a simple motto laying out his administration’s priorities: “For the good of all, first the poor.” His administration scrapped a host of existing social programs and installed their own, quickly increasing overall social spending to unprecedented heights for senior citizens, unemployed youth, students, farmers and people with disabilities. But less noticed was that the new roster of social programs dramatically shifted who was getting that money. Suddenly Mexico’s poorest citizens were receiving a smaller portion of the spending and less money than under previous administrations. And some of Mexico’s wealthiest started getting money they didn’t really need.

Top Russian military officials are being arrested. Why is it happening?

The arrests began last month when a Russian deputy defense minister was detained. Then the head of the ministry’s personnel directorate was hauled into court. This week, two more senior military officials were detained. All face corruption charges. The arrests began after President Vladimir Putin began his fifth term and shuffled his ally, longtime Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, into a new post. It immediately raised questions about whether Putin was reasserting control over the Defense Ministry amid the war in Ukraine, whether a turf battle had broken out between the military and the security services, or whether some other scenario was playing out behind the Kremlin’s walls.

More severe weather forecast in Midwest as Iowa residents clean up tornado damage

GREENFIELD, Iowa (AP) — Residents of the small city of Greenfield, Iowa, are working to clean up days after a destructive tornado ripped apart more than 100 homes in just one minute, took the lives of four residents and injured dozens more. All along the mile-long swath on Thursday was the deafening clamor of heavy equipment scooping up the splintered homes, smashed vehicles and shredded trees. More severe weather was expected in the Midwest on Thursday night into Friday, including a tornado that was on the ground for nearly an hour in southwestern Oklahoma and possible tornados in areas of Iowa that were already damaged.

More than 100 people believed killed by a landslide in Papua New Guinea, Australian media report

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australian Broadcasting Corp. is reporting that more than 100 people are believed to have been killed in a landslide that buried a village in remote Papua New Guinea. The landslide reportedly hit at about 3 a.m. local time Friday in Kaokalam village, about 370 miles northwest of the South Pacific island nation’s capital of Port Moresby. Residents say current estimates of the death toll sit above 100, although authorities have not confirmed this figure. Villagers say the number of those killed could be much higher.

Taiwan tracks dozens of Chinese warplanes and navy vessels off its coast on 2nd day of drills

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan is tracking dozens of Chinese warplanes and navy vessels off its coast on the second day of a large exercise the People’s Liberation Army held in response to the island's new leadership. The defense ministry said it tracked 49 warplanes and 19 navy vessels as well as Chinese coast guard vessels Friday. It said 35 planes flew across the median of the Taiwan Strait, the de facto boundary between the sides. The island's new President Lai Ching-te visited a marine base on Thursday and said Taiwan would “continue to maintain the values of freedom and democracy.” A Beijing official said Lai as soon as he took office had “challenged the one-China principle," which asserts Taiwan is part of China.

Extreme weather. A lack of lifesaving vaccines. Africa's cholera crisis is worse than ever

LILANDA, Zambia (AP) — Extreme weather events have hit parts of Africa relentlessly in the last three years, with tropical storms, floods and drought causing crises of hunger and displacement. They leave another deadly threat behind them: some of the continent’s worst outbreaks of cholera. In southern and East Africa, more than 6,000 people have died since late 2021. And in what’s become a perfect storm, there is also a global shortage of cholera vaccines, which are needed only in poorer countries. In Zambia's capital, one mother watched her young son die. The vaccine doses that could have saved him arrived just days later.

Hunter Biden's lawyers expected in court for final hearing before June 3 gun trial

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Attorneys for Hunter Biden are due in court days before the president’s son is expected to stand trial on federal firearms charges in Delaware as his father’s reelection campaign unfolds. Hunter Biden is charged with lying about his drug use in October 2018 on a form to buy a gun that he kept for about 11 days. He has acknowledged an addiction to crack cocaine during that period, but his lawyers have said he didn’t break the law and the case is politically motivated. The two sides have been arguing about evidence in the case, including the authenticity of data from a laptop that he allegedly dropped off at a Delaware repair shop.

The Associated Press