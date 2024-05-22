AP News Summary at 11:39 a.m. EDT

Norway, Ireland and Spain say they will recognize a Palestinian state, deepening Israel's isolation

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Norway, Ireland and Spain say they will recognize a Palestinian state. That's a historic but largely symbolic move that further deepens Israel’s isolation more than seven months into its grinding war against Hamas in Gaza. Israel immediately denounced Wednesday's decisions and recalled its ambassadors to the three countries. Palestinians welcomed the announcements as an affirmation of their decades-long quest for statehood in east Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. Israel seized those territories in the 1967 Mideast war and still controls them. While some 140 countries recognize a Palestinian state, Wednesday’s cascade of announcements could build momentum at a time when even close allies of Israel have piled on criticism for its conduct in Gaza.

How 2 debunked accounts of sexual violence on Oct. 7 fueled a global dispute over Israel-Hamas war

JERUSALEM (AP) — The United Nations and other organizations have presented credible evidence that Hamas militants committed sexual assault during their Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel. But some accounts from that day proved untrue. Two testimonies by volunteers with the Israeli search and rescue organization ZAKA, have been debunked. Still, they have helped fuel a global clash over whether sexual violence occurred during the attack, and on what scale. Some allege the accounts of sexual assault were purposely concocted. ZAKA officials and others dispute that. Regardless, AP’s examination of ZAKA’s handling of the now-debunked stories shows how information can be clouded and distorted in the chaos of the conflict.

What's in a name? A Trump embraces ex-president's approach in helping lead Republican Party

WASHINGTON (AP) — Since being elected co-chair of the Republican National Committee in March, Lara Trump has worked to reshape the party in Donald Trump's image. The RNC has fired dozens of longtime staffers, merged operations with the Trump campaign and sought alliances with election deniers, conspiracy theorists and alt-right advocates the party had previously kept at arm’s length. Trump supporters say his daughter-in-law — she is the wife of his son Eric — is breathing new life into the party, and say her charisma and work ethic make her an ideal choice to serve as its champion. But her installation has raised concerns among some Republicans who say the RNC is being run in ways that could harm its mandate to help all its candidates.

Use of Wegovy and other weight-loss drugs soars among kids and young adults

Use of diabetes and obesity medications such as Ozempic, Wegovy and other so-called GLP-1 drugs has soared among teens and young adults. New research shows that the number of 12- to 25-year-olds who used the medications climbed from about 8,700 a month in 2020 to 60,000 a month in 2023. Overall, in 2023, nearly 31,000 children aged 12 to 17 and more than 162,000 people aged 18 to 25 received the drugs. The report was published Wednesday in the journal JAMA. It's the first look at the national uptake of these medications in those age groups.

Authorities still conducting search, rescue after tornado slams Iowa; at least 1 dead

GREENFIELD, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in Iowa were continuing their search and rescue efforts, a day after a tornado slammed the state. The Adams County Sheriff’s office said Wednesday that one woman died Tuesday when her vehicle was blown off the road during the storms about 3 miles north of Corning, Iowa, or about 30 miles southwest of Greenfield, where the tornado left a wide swath of obliterated homes and crumpled cars. Officials did not immediately give details of other deaths or injuries.

GOP candidate for NC governor blasts public spending as his family nonprofit rakes in taxpayer funds

WASHINGTON (AP) — In his bid to become North Carolina’s first Black governor, Republican Mark Robinson assails government safety net spending as a “plantation of welfare and victimhood” that's mired Black people in “dependency” and poverty. But the lieutenant governor’s political rise wouldn’t have been possible without it. Robinson’s household has relied on income from Balanced Nutrition, a nonprofit founded by his wife that administers a free lunch program for children. Balanced Nutrition is funded entirely by taxpayers. Tax filings and state documents show Balanced Nutrition has collected $7 million in government funding since 2017 while paying out $830,000 in salaries to Robinson, his wife and four relatives. A campaign spokesman defends Balance Nutrition’s work.

Daily marijuana use outpaces daily drinking in the US, a new study says

Millions of people in the U.S. report using marijuana daily or nearly every day, and those people now outnumber those who say they are daily or nearly-daily drinkers of alcohol. The research was published Wednesday in the journal Addiction. It's based on data from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, a highly regarded source of self-reported estimates of tobacco, alcohol and drug use. High-frequency marijuana use overtook high-frequency drinking for the first time in 2022. Other research shows that high-frequency users are more likely to become addicted to marijuana and more likely to develop cannabis-associated psychosis, a severe condition where a person loses touch with reality.

Lawsuits claim 66 people were abused as children in Pennsylvania's juvenile facilities

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A group of 66 people sent to juvenile facilities in Pennsylvania as children have filed lawsuits alleging that they suffered physical and sexual abuse by guards, nurses, supervisors or other staff. They say some attacks were reported but ignored or not believed. Similar lawsuits have been filed recently in Illinois, Maryland and New Jersey. Three of the facilities are run by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. They are the Loysville Youth Development Center, the South Mountain Secure Treatment Unit and the North Central Secure Treatment Unit in Danville. Three others are privately run.

Average US vehicle age hits record 12.6 years as high prices force people to keep them longer

DETROIT (AP) — Cars, trucks and SUVs in the U.S. keep getting older. A study published Wednesday says U.S. vehicles hit a record average age of 12.6 years in 2024 as people hang on to their rides largely because new ones cost so much. S&P Global Mobility, which tracks state vehicle registration data nationwide, says the average vehicle age grew about two months from last year’s record. But the growth in age is starting to slow as new vehicle sales recover from pandemic-related shortages of parts, including computer chips. The average age increased by three months in 2023. Still, with an average U.S. new-vehicle selling price of just over $45,000 last month, many can’t afford to buy new.

Judge in Tennessee blocks effort to put Elvis Presley's former home Graceland up for sale

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A judge has blocked the auction of Graceland by a company that claimed his estate failed to repay a loan that used the property as collateral. Shelby County Chancellor JoeDae Jenkins issued a temporary injunction against the proposed auction during a hearing Wednesday. A public notice for a foreclosure sale of the 13-acre estate in Memphis posted earlier in May said the trust that controls the Graceland museum owes $3.8 million after failing to repay a 2018 loan. Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough had filed a lawsuit. Keough inherited the trust and ownership of the home after the death of her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, last year.

