Anytime touchdown odds, best bets for Bengals vs. Ravens on Thursday Night Football

Thursday Night Football in Week 11 is set to bring together two of the best teams in the AFC in a pivotal game for the AFC North.

The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) sit in last place in the AFC North. The Baltimore Ravens (7-3) are perched atop the division. Both teams are coming off of tough losses in Week 10 featuring walk-off, game-winning field goals by their opponents.

The clash could determine potential playoff seeding down the road. Cincinnati lost its first matchup with Baltimore in Week 2, meaning the Ravens, with a win Thursday night, would hold a head-to-head tiebreaker in a potential race for the AFC North. The Bengals may look like a longshot now, but just last year the team started 5-4 and finished the season 7-0 to take the division crown.

With both teams relying on their strong offenses, there is bound to be plenty of scoring. Here are the best bets for anytime touchdown scorer on Thursday Night Football.

Week 11 Thursday Night Football: Anytime touchdown scorer odds

Bengals:

RB Joe Mixon (-105)

WR Ja'Marr Chase (+110)

WR Tyler Boyd (+225)

WR Trenton Irwin (+400)

TE Irv Smith Jr. (+475)

Ravens:

Best anytime touchdown bets for TNF Week 11

Baltimore Ravens RB Gus Edwards (-105)

Edwards may be a favorite to score a touchdown this week, but there's a reason for that. The Ravens' lead back has scored a touchdown in each of his last four games, in no small part because of how good he is in goal-line situations.

The Bengals have given up the third-most rushing yards of any NFL team this season and average one rushing touchdown allowed per game. Their rushing defense is bottom five in EPA/play allowed.

If Baltimore finds itself in a single goal-line scenario on Thursday, this bet would likely cash.

Cincinnati Bengals WR Tyler Boyd (+225)

The Ravens have allowed just seven passing touchdowns all season, which is the fewest in the NFL, yet more than the four rushing scores they've allowed.

While Chase, another Bengals wide receiver, could be the easier choice with five touchdowns in his last five games, Baltimore likely will commit extra resources to shutting him down. That could present more opportunities for Boyd, who has been pushed into Cincinnati's No. 2 wide receiver role as Tee Higgins battles a hamstring injury. Boyd had more receptions (8) and targets (12) than Chase (5 and 6, respectively) against the Texans in Week 10, and that could translate to a score this week.

Baltimore Ravens RB Keaton Mitchell (+190)

Since his call up to the active roster from the practice squad, the former undrafted free agent rookie has been incredibly efficient.

In 29 offensive snaps, Mitchell has 15 touches. With those 15 touches, he has 209 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns, good for averages of 14.3 yards per carry and 12.3 yards per reception. He has scored in each of the last two games, and it's easy to bet on Mitchell doing more damage against a rushing defense that has struggled like the Bengals'.

The Ravens are favorites to defeat the Bengals, according to the BetMGM NFL odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023.

All odds per BetMGM as of Wednesday afternoon.

Spread: Ravens (-3.5)

Moneyline: Ravens (-190); Bengals (+155)

Over/under: 46

