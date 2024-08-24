Antonio Pierce has concerns as the Raiders turn their attention to cut-down day

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Antonio Pierce, the usually talkative Raiders coach, sometimes speaks loudest when using the fewest words.

He was direct Saturday when asked about two rookie cornerbacks who have yet to distinguish themselves.

"I think it’s still a work in progress,” Pierce said.

That could be said for Las Vegas' roster as a whole as Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco work together to reduce it to 53 players by 4 p.m. EDT Tuesday. The Raiders, like other teams, won't be finished as they then will see what players might be available after being let go by other clubs.

“If we can get better, then we can get better,” Pierce said, again being unusually short with his response.

The Raiders lost their first two preseason games and wrapped up their exhibition schedule with a 24-24 tie against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday night. They open the regular season Sept. 8 at the AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers and hope to begin proving wrong low expectations.

That's where roster construction will be so vital, and the preseason did little to dispel concerns about depth on the defensive side. The Raiders finished ninth in scoring defense last season, but a couple of key injuries could mean trouble.

Even the starters, however, had their problems in the three exhibition games. The Raiders were especially vulnerable against the run, allowing 136.7 yards per game and 4.5 per rush.

The back end hasn't exactly been stellar, either. Even with six starters on the field a week ago, third-string Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance moved the ball effectively in a 27-12 Dallas victory.

Las Vegas had hoped to boost the secondary when drafting Decamerion Richardson in the fourth round out of Mississippi State and M.J. Devonshire in the seventh out of Pittsburgh. Richardson didn't play against the 49ers, even though the Raiders went with reserves.

The return of cornerback Brandon Facyson from an undisclosed injury would be especially important. He was expected to compete with Jakorian Bennett for a vacant spot.

“Yeah, we got to get Brandon on the field,” Pierce said. “I can’t even evaluate him because we haven’t had him out there. So it’s just tough, and it’s put a lot of these younger corners out ahead. It’s good for them in preseason and training camp to get reps, but I’m not a believer of throwing young corners out there early if they’re not quite ready.”

Pierce also said he was concerned that one of the hallmarks he wants for the team has been missing this preseason — a lack of physicality on both lines. The offensive line has been hampered by injuries and is nearly back to full strength.

“When the game comes down like it did last night and teams are running the ball, you want to stop the run in certain situations — a four-minute — or say we got the ball down the to the red zone and you want to run it in to finish those drives the right way,” Pierce said. “Those are the things we want to improve on.

“But to act like we’re going to sit there and flip this roster over the next 48 hours, that’s not going to happen.”

Mark Anderson, The Associated Press