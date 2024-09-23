Antonio Pierce calls out Raiders players for making 'business decisions' in blowout loss

Antonio Pierce is making his displeasure with the Las Vegas Raiders' effort known.

The head coach appeared to call into question some of his players' persistence down the stretch of Sunday's 36-22 loss to the previously 0-2 Carolina Panthers. And Pierce suggested there could be forthcoming consequences.

"As the game went on … there were definitely some individuals made business decisions," Pierce said in a postgame news conference, noting his belief that his team didn't "show up" Sunday. "And we’ll make business decisions going forward, as well."

Just one week after scoring a 26-23 win over the Baltimore Ravens, the Raiders were dealt a significant setback on Sunday. Andy Dalton, taking over for benched 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young, became the first quarterback in the NFL this season to throw more than 300 yards (319) and three touchdowns in a single game.

In the team's first home game this season at Allegiant Stadium, fans repeatedly booed an offense that mustered just seven points through three quarters.

"I would have booed us, too," said Pierce.

The Raiders host the Cleveland Browns next Sunday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Antonio Pierce: Raiders players made 'business decisions' in blowout