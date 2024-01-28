Antonio Nusa: Brentford beat Tottenham to £25m deal for Club Brugge winger

Brentford have beaten Tottenham to a deal for Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa.

Reports first emerged on Sunday morning that the Bees had swooped ahead of Spurs in the race to sign the highly-rated Norwegian international, 18, who was also subject to a bid from Chelsea on transfer deadline day last summer.

However, Brentford have now acted fast to strike an agreement with Brugge for Nusa worth around £25million, with the teenager now expected to fly to England to complete the formalities of the deal and undergo a medical.

Nusa is expected to join Brentford this month but arrive properly in the summer, spending the remainder of the season on loan back in Belgium at Brugge, where he has scored four goals and registered three assists in 28 appearances across all competitions so far this term for Ronny Deila's side.

Buzzing Bees: Antonio Nusa is set to join Brentford from Club Brugge (BELGA/AFP via Getty Images)

Tottenham had also held talks with Brugge over Nusa in this window, but Standard Sport understands that a guaranteed regular first-team role when he arrives for next season was the decisive factor in negotiations for Brentford.

Nusa is believed to have felt that joining Tottenham or Chelsea would have been too big a step for his development at this stage of his young career.

He will instead become the fourth signing of a busy month so far for Brentford, who beat Aston Villa to the £2.5m capture of Iceland goalkeeper Hakon Valdimarsson from Swedish side Elfsborg on Friday.

The Bees have already moved in January to sign Spanish full-back Sergio Reguilon on loan from Tottenham as well as wrapping up a £4m deal with Sivasspor for Turkish teenager Yunus Emre Konak.