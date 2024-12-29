Antonio Conte vows to use Giacomo Raspadori more after key win versus Verona

Napoli manager Antonio Conte wishes to use Giacomo Raspadori more after sealing a win over Verona.

Speaking to the press (via Calcio Napoli 24) following Napoli’s 1-0 victory over Verona, Antonio Conte pledged to rediscover and utilise Raspadori more after the 24-year-old netted the decider in the match.

The Italian international is being trained to play a central midfield role aside from his natural attacking position. Conte’s words indicated the onset of a much better Napoli side if Raspadori dropped to the midfield and gave way to Matteo Politano, David Neres and Romelu Lukaku. The Partenopei manager said: “We are inventing Raspadori as a choice, I am working on him as a central midfielder. I am happy for Jack [Raspadori] because he is someone who trains in a serious and professional way. He gives us the goals and the quality we need.”

Raspadori is known for his versatility and aggressive mindset on the field as he commands an eye for scoring goals from clinical angles. This phase is not expected to jeopardise the player’s natural position in the team but is meant to provide Conte with more options to choose from ahead of important games.

Trambak Bhattacherjee | GIFN