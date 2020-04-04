Antonio Brown reportedly gets three charges, including one felony, for alleged assault on driver in January

Not that Antonio Brown was going to be signed by an NFL team anytime soon, but now there are even more hurdles to that comeback.

Brown was formally charged for an incident in which he was accused of assaulting a driver on Jan. 23. ESPN.com’s Jeremy Fowler reported Brown was charged with felony burglary conveyance, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor criminal mischief charges according to a Broward County (Fla.) court document.

Brown played one game last season, for the New England Patriots. Throughout 2019 his behavior became erratic and he was accused of rape. The NFL has not announced any punishment for Brown, but the latest charges will presumably be considered too if Brown ever signs with a team.

In January, Brown and his trainer were accused of assaulting a moving truck driver at Brown’s home in Hollywood, Fla. Brown allegedly refused to pay moving fees and then assaulted the driver while forcibly removing and damaging contents inside the truck.

After that incident, a county prosecutor said police were called to Brown’s residence 18 times over a two-month stretch.

ESPN.com said Brown was charged in January with felony burglary with battery, though that wasn’t included in the state filing from March 20 that was cited in the report.

Brown played nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and made the Pro Bowl seven times. Then last year he was traded to the Oakland Raiders, who cut him before the season started due to a series of bizarre incidents.

Antonio Brown appears at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., via video link on Jan. 24. Brown was accused of attacking the driver of a moving truck that carried some of his possessions from California. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)

