Antoine Griezmann retires from international duty after glittering France career

Antoine Griezmann won the 2018 World Cup (Getty Images)

France forward and former World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann has announced his retirement from international duty at the age of 33.

A central part of France’s World Cup triumph in 2018, Griezmann also lit up several other major tournaments for Les Bleus as part of a glittering international career.

The Atletico Madrid attacker retires as France’s third-most capped player with 137 appearances for the national team, while he scored 44 goals - which is the fourth-most for France.

Griezmann was man of the match in the 2018 World Cup final as France beat Croatia to win the tournament for the second time and was the top scorer at Euro 2016, where they were runners-up.

Griezmann dropped into a deeper midfield role for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar but was a revelation for Didier Deschamps’ side, and won the silver ball behind Lionel Messi after Argentina beat France in the final.

“Today, it is with deep emotion that I’m announcing my retirement as a player of the France team,” said Griezmann, who played a French record of 84 consecutive matches for Les Bleus between November 2016 and March 2024.

“After 10 incredible years marked by challenges, successes and unforgettable moments, it is time for me to turn a page and make way for the new generation. Wearing this jersey was an honour and a privilege.”

Griezmann made five appearances for France at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil but the forward became a mainstay of the team ahead of Euro 2016, which was hosted by France.

He scored six goals as France reached the final in Paris, netting in the last-16 win over Ireland, quarter-final victory against Iceland and both goals in the 2-0 win over Germany.

Griezmann scored six goals and was France’s breakout star at Euro 2016 (Getty Images)

While France were shocked by Portugal and Eder’s goal in extra time of the Stade de France final, Griezmann was named player of the tournament and won the golden boot.

He was similarly talismanic in the 2018 World Cup, although the arrival of Kylian Mbappe meant Griezmann’s position was altered slightly at the tournament.

Griezmann, though, scored in the last-16 and quarter-final victories over Argentina and Uruguay, and converted a first-half penalty for France’s second goal of their 4-2 victory over Croatia in the final. Griezmann finished 3rd in the Ballon d’Or that year, a feat he also achieved after Euro 2016.

France underperformed at the delayed Euro 2020 finals, but Griezmann’s shift to midfield brought a rebirth on the international stage at the 2022 World Cup where he was arguably the best player of the tournament and would have won the Golden Ball had France defeated Messi’s Argentina on penalties in Qatar.

Griezmann selflessly slotted into France’s midfield but was pivotal in their run to the final, including in the quarter-final victory over England where he assisted both goals in the 2-1 win.

Griezmann played in a deeper role at the World Cup in 2022 but was brilliant for France (Getty Images)

Griezmann did not start France’s semi-final defeat to Spain at Euro 2024, a sign perhaps diminished standing among the vast array of attacking talent at Deschamps’ disposal.

Only two men have made more appearances for France in Hugo Lloris and Lilian Thuram, with Olivier Giroud also making 137 appearances for Les Bleus. Giroud, Thierry Henry and Mbappe are the only men to have scored more goals for France than Griezmann’s 44, across a stellar 10-year international career.

Giroud, who is France’s all-time top scorer, announced his retirement from international duty after Euro 2024